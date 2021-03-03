Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Michael A. Witynski — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Randy.

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining me today. What a year. I believe that from now, that years from now, many of us will reflect upon 2020 as being one of the most unique, unpredictable and challenging business environments of our career. My sincerest gratitude goes out to our one 195,000 plus associates working in more than 15,600 Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores and in 26 distribution centers, and to our field leadership teams as well as our store support team here in Chesapeake, Virginia. Your commitment and dedication to protect and serve our customers is critical to our Company’s success. As an essential retailer in the value segment, we will continue to be part of the solution for millions of households across North America. Additionally, I would like to recognize our business partners, both supply chain and suppliers, for their efforts to support our business throughout the year.

In 2020, we exceeded $25 billion in annual sales for the first time, and we have a long runway of growth ahead of us. As our business grows, so does the need and support from each of our business partners. We appreciate your continued support.

The recent trends have been encouraging. COVID cases are on the decline and vaccinations are on the rise. However, we will continue to be relentless in our efforts to protect each other until this pandemic is behind us. I am very pleased with the team’s operating performance for the fourth quarter, highlighted by solid same-store sales increase, improved gross margin and expense leverage. The team delivered EPS increase of 310% compared to the prior year’s quarter or 19% when adjusted for discrete charges in the prior year. Our results included a 4.9% enterprise comp increase, an 80 basis point improvement in gross profit margin and a 90 basis point increase in operating profit margin when compared to prior year’s adjusted numbers.

Our Dollar Tree segment delivered another quarter of positive same-store sales, with a 2.4% increase. January was the strongest month of the quarter, followed by November. In fact, January was our strongest month in comps since April of 2019. December was slightly negative as store traffic was impacted by an escalation in COVID cases, resulting in expanded lockdowns and significantly fewer holiday social gathering among families, companies, churches and schools. As we have seen in the onset of the pandemic, sales were again driven by average ticket, which increased 17.9% as shoppers continued to consolidate trips. Comp transaction count declined 13.1%.

We delivered a 36.1% gross margin — and Dollar Tree’s operating margin, which included $13.8 million in COVID-related costs came in at 16% operating income. Categories performing well included crafts, seasonal, household products, floral, kitchenware and beauty and eyewear. Building on the continued success of crafts department, we completed the rollout of Crafter’s Square to all US Dollar Tree stores in January.

Inspiring the creativity of our customers is at the core of Dollar Tree, and we are thrilled to provide an even broader assortment of art and craft supplies at tremendous values. With our $1 fixed price point and more than 7,500 US store locations, Crafter’s Square presents customers with an unlimited solutions for current learn-from-home and work-from-home environment. Additionally, terrific opportunities exist for DIY home projects in decor, crafts for the entire family, seasonal decorations and handmade gifts. Our shoppers love the expanded assortment, which is validated by the excitement Crafter’s Square is generating across social media platforms, including YouTube and Instagram.

Regarding our Dollar Tree Plus!, our shoppers love the values, and we exceeded our initial sales plan for the fourth quarter. We had great sell-through on our seasonal products, on our tools and household consumables. We are on schedule to kick off the previously announced expansion of Dollar Tree Plus! this month. We are expanding multi-price assortment from the current base of 120 stores to a total of 500 stores and will be completed by August. Additionally, we are capturing great buying synergies as the majority of the $3 and $5 merchandise for the DT Plus! will be offered in both banners.

Family Dollar sales highlights for the quarter included an 8.1% comp increase, comprised of a 21.9% expansion in average ticket, partially offset by 11.3% decline in transaction count. This is similar to the ticket traffic trip consolidation dynamic we have seen since Q1 of 2020. Regarding the cadence of comps, all three months were positive, with January being the strongest month. As a reminder, all Family Dollar stores were closed on Christmas Day in 2020 which has impacted December comp results as approximately 5,600 stores were open for business the previous year.

January was Family Dollar’s strongest monthly comp since May of last year. We saw solid sales across many of the discretionary categories that we’ve been focused on improving, including home decor, apparel, household cleaning, lawn and garden, party, beauty care and seasonal. The consumable side of the business delivered another positive quarterly comp at 6.2%, and the discretionary comp was a strong 13.5% comp. In Q4, discretionary as a percent of net sales at Family Dollar increased 120 basis points to 26.2% of sales. Similar to recent quarters, based on third-party data, our market share in discretionary grew 2 times faster than the remaining market in Q4. Late in 2020, we launched our initial test for [Indecipherable] at select Family Dollar stores, targeting markets where shoppers have fewer local grocery options. We want to provide shoppers with convenient access to basic produce items as well as beef, poultry and pork. We plan to expand our test in 2021.

We recently announced the expansion of our new partnership with Instacart platform across the US. Same-day delivery is another example of meeting the evolving needs of Family Dollar shoppers. The initial results have exceeded our expectations, and we continue to receive very positive feedback from shoppers. These transactions have materially higher average ticket, and we believe the Instacart platform is enabling us to broaden our Family Dollar customer base. Interestingly, in the first three weeks of the national rollout, more than 80% of Family Dollar stores had one or more Instacart transactions.

As always, our most important scorecards come from our shoppers. We are seeing considerable improvements in our customer satisfaction survey scores. For Q4, we saw record numbers across each of the four key categories: store cleanliness, product assortment, customer service and speed of checkout. In fact, each of these categories have shown improvement for three consecutive quarters. Contributors to this success is an enhanced Family Dollar [Indecipherable] strategy program that clearly conveys expectations and examples to our store teams. And the chain’s annual store manager turnover are at the best in over a decade. The improved customer satisfaction results gives us confidence that we will be able to retain shoppers that discovered or reengaged with Family Dollar during the pandemic.

Regarding Dollar Tree Canada, the team delivered another solid quarter, exceeding its plan for sales, gross margin and operating income.

From a real estate perspective, we completed more than 280 projects, including 124 new stores, 11 relocations, 106 Family Dollar renovations and 45 store closings. We ended the year with 15,685 stores.

We accomplished a great deal in 2020. Much of this was made possible by our 2019 initiatives that really set the stage to begin traction and momentum in 2020 and beyond. To quickly recap, in 2019 we consolidated our Dollar Tree and Family Dollar store support centers into one campus, greatly improving efficiencies through enhanced communication, collaboration and support. We made tremendous progress on Family Dollar’s store optimization initiatives by [Indecipherable] 200 stores, closing more than 400 stores and doubling the pace of our renovation program to more than 1,000 per year. We also launched our initial test for Dollar Tree Plus!. And we realigned our leadership team to enhance and align the consistency of communication, strategies, processes and workflows. For example, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar merchants went through 2020 in complete unison for buying calendars, buying trips meetings, planning dates and category performance reviews. This strength in alignment was very evident in the success of our recent virtual buying trip in January, which is our biggest buying trip for the year. These initiatives helped build the foundation for 2020 performance.

The progress we have made in Family Dollar in the past, despite the pandemic has been remarkable. We are benefiting from improved store conditions and better execution on initiatives, resulting in market share gains. We have also seen improved customer satisfaction scores, store turnover and trend improvements. I am convinced that Family Dollar will exit the pandemic as a much stronger organization. This progress is why I’m more enthusiastic about the opportunities in 2021 and beyond, including the expansion of Dollar Tree Plus! and the growth of our new combination stores into small towns across America.

I will go into more detail on our plans for 2021 after Kevin speaks to the Q4 performance and our outlook. Kevin?

Kevin S. Wampler — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Mike, and good morning.

The fourth quarter consolidated net sales increased 7.2% to $6.77 billion, comprised of $3.71 billion of Dollar Tree and $3.06 billion at Family Dollar. Enterprise same-store sales increased 4.9% or 5% when adjusted for Canadian currency fluctuations. Comps for Family Dollar increased 8.1% and Dollar Tree segment increased 2.4%.

Overall gross profit for the enterprise increased 9.8% to $2.15 billion and gross margin improved 80 basis points to 31.8%. Gross profit margin for the Dollar Tree segment decreased 10 basis points to 36.1% when compared to the prior year’s quarter. The factors impacting the segment’s gross margin performance included distribution costs increased 40 basis points, primarily due to higher payroll costs and depreciation. This includes the continued ramp-up of the two new distribution centers as well as $4.4 million or 10 basis points of COVID-related expenses, primarily premium pay and bonuses. These higher DC costs [Indecipherable] as a percentage of net sales were partially offset by a 20 basis point improvement in markdowns and a 5 basis point improvement in shrink. Merchandise costs, including freight, also improved 5 basis points. Improvements in merchandise mix and mark-on were mostly offset by increased freight costs.

Gross profit margin for the Family Dollar segment improved 200 basis points to 26.6% in the fourth quarter. The year-over-year improvement was due to the following. Markdown expense improved 100 basis points due to lower promotional activities and improved sell-through of seasonal merchandise at apparel. Occupancy costs decreased by 50 [Phonetic] basis points from leverage on the 8.1% comp sales increase. Shrink improved 35 basis points on improved inventory results. Distribution costs improved approximately 15 basis points compared to the prior year quarter. The current year quarter included approximately $3.2 million or 10 basis points of COVID-related expenses, primarily premium pay and bonuses. And regarding merchandise costs, including freight, improvements in merchandise mix and mark-on were essentially offset by increased freight costs during the quarter.

And consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses improved 540 basis points to 21.7% of net sales compared to 27.1% in Q4 a year ago. The prior year’s quarter included a $313 million non-cash pre-tax and after-tax goodwill impairment charge and $80 [Phonetic] [0:27:11] million charge to litigation reserve. Excluding these items from the prior year’s quarter, SG&A expenses improved 20 basis points from an adjusted 21.9% of net sales.

For the fourth quarter, the SG&A rate for the Dollar Tree segment as a percentage of net sales improved slightly to 20.1% of net sales when compared to the prior year’s quarter. Payroll costs increased approximately 30 basis points and was comprised of the following. Payroll expenses increased by [Indecipherable] $7.2 million or 20 basis points for costs associated with COVID-19-related payroll and bonuses. Additionally, increased incentive compensation was partially offset by lower health insurance benefits.

Other selling, general and administrative expenses decreased approximately 20 basis points, primarily from reduced travel and lower legal and professional fees. Depreciation costs decreased 10 basis points. Excluding goodwill impairment and litigation reserve charges from the prior year’s quarter, the SG&A rate for the Family Dollar segment improved approximately 80 basis points to 20.6% compared to an adjusted 21.4% for the fourth quarter of 2019. [Technical Issues] Depreciation improved 30 basis points, primarily [Indecipherable] strong comp sales increase. Other selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by approximately 30 basis points primarily due to lower advertising and travel costs as a percentage of net sales. Payroll related expenses improved approximately 15 basis points, and store facility costs improved approximately 5 basis points, primarily from leverage on comp sales and lower electricity costs. Corporate and support expenses increased 20 basis points, primarily related to higher incentive comp and stock compensation expense compared to the prior year’s quarter.

Operating income improved 173% to $681.6 million compared with $249.4 million in the same period last year, and operating income margin was 10.1% in the fourth quarter compared with 3.9% in the prior year’s quarter. Excluding the $313 million goodwill impairment and $80 [Phonetic] million litigation reserve from the prior year’s quarter, operating income margin improved 90 basis points from the adjusted 9.2%. Q4 of 2020 included total incremental operating costs of $24.8 million for COVID-19-related expenses. These incremental costs by segment were $13.8 million for Dollar Tree, $10.6 million for Family Dollar and $0.4 million for corporate support and other. Nonoperating expenses totaled $34.2 million, comprised of net interest expense.

Our effective tax rate was 22.3% compared to 41.3% in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The prior year rate was affected by the non-cash goodwill impairment charge that was not tax deductible. Without the goodwill impairment charge, the tax rate for Q4 2019 would have been 16.6%, which included a reduction in tax expense of $24.6 million for the reversal of the valuation allowance related to the Company’s foreign net operating loss carry-forwards.

Company had net income of $502.8 million or $2.13 per diluted share, which included $0.08 per diluted share for COVID-19-related expenses. This compared to a net earnings of $123 million or $0.52 per share in the prior year’s quarter and an adjusted earnings per share of $1.79.

Combined cash and cash equivalents at year-end totaled $1.42 billion compared to $539.2 million at the end of fiscal 2019. The Company paid off the $300 million legacy Family Dollar note during the quarter. Outstanding debt as of January 30, 2021, was $3.25 billion. During the quarter, we repurchased approximately 1.83 million shares for $200 million. With the Board action announced this morning, we now have $2.4 billion authorized for share repurchases. We will continue to invest in our business and will provide first quarter updates on share repurchase activity. Inventory for Dollar Tree at year-end declined 5.9% from the same time last year while selling square footage increased 3.7%. Inventory per selling square foot decreased 9.2%. Inventory for Family Dollar at year-end increased 0.5% from the same period last year, while selling square footage increased 1.8%. Inventory per selling square foot decreased 1.3%. Our inventory levels improved in Q4 and we continue to be more productive with lower inventory, significantly increasing our inventory turns.

Capital expenditures were $191.8 million in the fourth quarter versus $252.5 million in Q4 last year. For fiscal 2021, we are planning for consolidated capital expenditures to be approximately $1.2 billion. Capital expenditures will be focused on 600 new stores and 1,250 Family Dollar H2 renovations. And these stores will be 400 Dollar Tree stores and 200 Family Dollar stores, including both H2 and combo store formats based on market locations. The addition of frozen and refrigerated capabilities to Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores, IT system enhancements and projects, development of our Chesapeake campus, installation of LED lighting and HVAC [Indecipherable] replacements in select stores and the ongoing construction of the second phase of our new distribution center in Ocala, Florida.

Depreciation and amortization totaled $182.9 million for Q4 compared to $179.1 million in the fourth quarter last year. And for the year, depreciation expense totaled $686.6 million. For fiscal 2021, we expect consolidated depreciation and amortization to range from $720 million to $730 million.

Due to a number of variables and uncertainties, we’re not providing specific sales and EPS guidance. These variables include unknowns related to the COVID pandemic and its impact to customer shopping patterns, timing and magnitude of government stimulus and potential for the planning of changes to federal minimum wage. I do want to share some points to assist your modeling for 2021. The February storms [Indecipherable] temperatures through Texas and much of the central part of the state resulted in more than 5,500 lost store days with closures of Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores in areas most impacted. Stores are now back open and operating but Q1 sales will be impacted from these closures. We will be cycling the 2020 onset of the COVID pandemic in Q1. Our business segments were impacted in different ways a year ago. The Dollar Tree [Indecipherable] gross margin were negatively impacted by loss in discretionary Easter related seasonal sales. As a result, in Q1 of 2020, the Dollar Tree segment had a 0.9% comp decrease and a 31.9% gross margin. At Family Dollar, for Q1, we will be cycling a 15.5% comp increase in the prior year, which will be our toughest quarterly compare for 2021.

We face headwinds from minimum wage and freight costs in 2021. The minimum wage has increased in certain states and localities and may increase nationally depending on the outcome of future legislation. The currently scheduled minimum wage increases are estimated to increase store payroll by $45 million to $50 million in 2021. We are experiencing some delays in receiving import merchandise as a result of worldwide equipment shortages and issues with port congestion. As a result of current market conditions, we’re seeing significant increases in cost of import freight and moderate pressure on domestic freight. We currently project $80 million to $100 million of additional [Indecipherable] in fiscal 2021 as a result of these market conditions. These costs primarily affect the first three quarters of the year [Indecipherable] as currently projected. We believe these headwinds will be more than offset by productivity and cost savings initiatives such as Crafter’s Square, H2 and combo stores, continued focus in shrink and reduced COVID related costs. We incurred COVID related costs of $279 million in 2020 to support our associates, stores and customers. We will continue to incur costs for COVID activities in 2021, but we believe at materially reduced level. With expect tailwinds as well. COVID relief checks are anticipated to provide [Indecipherable] lift. We also expect that as COVID abates, customer traffic could return to more normalized levels. Interest expense is expected to be approximately $34 million in Q1 and approximately $135 million for fiscal 2021.

Our outlook assumes a tax rate of 23.5% for the third quarter and 23.2% for fiscal 2021. Weighted average diluted share counts are assumed to be 234.5 million shares for Q1 and 234.8 million shares for the full year. Our outlook does not include any share repurchases. But as noted, we increased our share repurchase authorization to $2.4 billion. Over the past several years, the Company has reduced its debt from the acquisition by over $5 billion returning to a solid investment grade rating. With our strong flexible balance sheet, we will be able to increase store growth return to share repurchases as an important part of capital allocation going forward [Indecipherable] expect to complete the $2.4 billion share repurchase authorization over the next two years or so.

I’ll now turn the call back over to Mike.

Michael A. Witynski — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Kevin.

Again, I’m extremely proud of the team’s efforts for fiscal 2020. For the year, our customer satisfaction scores are improving, and we are experiencing our lowest store manager turnover rates in many years. The team delivered an enterprise comp increase of 6.1%. Gross profit increased by more than $740 million, a 70 basis point improvement. We delivered our SG&A costs, which were flat year-over-year as a percent of net sales despite incurring $279 million or 110 basis points in COVID-related costs. Enterprise operating profit margin improved 70 basis points to 7.4%. The Company repurchased $400 million in shares and ended of the year with more than $1.4 billion in cash on the balance sheet. And we delivered annual diluted EPS of $5.65.

This morning, we announced our newest and tested concept that is working remarkably well in rural markets, what we refer to as our combination or combo store format. As I have said in the past, we will continue to refine strategic store formats designed to serve more customers in all types of geographic markets while improving store productivity, margins and returns. The combination store leverages both Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands to serve small towns across the country. The store combines Family Dollar’s great value and assortment with Dollar Tree’s [Indecipherable] [0:39:11] and $1 price point, trying a new format targeted for populations ranging from 3,000 to 4,000 people. These are markets where we traditionally do not open a Dollar Tree store alone. We opened the first test combination store in late 2019, followed by two additional test stores in early 2020. Closely analyzing the store performance and customer feedback and utilizing learnings, we refined the concept.

Between July 2020 and calendar year end, we opened or renovated 32 additional stores, and currently we have nearly 50 new stores in small towns like [Indecipherable] Alabama, [Indecipherable] Georgia, [Indecipherable] New York and dozens of others. Compared to other small market Family Dollar stores, these combination stores are delivering same-store sales lift of greater than 10% on average. Combination stores are more productive, delivering higher gross margins and are better leveraging store costs. Our successful H2 stores and combination stores will both be part of the Family Dollar new store and renovation strategy moving forward. We are extremely pleased with our customers’ response to the new combination store concept. Our goal is to have formats that leverage the best of Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands to serve customers in all types of geographic markets. We believe we can continue to change, evolve and improve. [Indecipherable] share why we are very excited to introduce this new format, we are providing a three-minute video, along with photos, introducing the new combination stores at familydollar.com/combostores. Please go check it out.

Our teams worked incredibly hard throughout fiscal 2020. I could not be more proud of our team’s commitment, dedication and focus. We believe our proven strategic store formats and accelerated store growth plan, 1,250 planned store renovations for the year, several key sales and traffic driven initiatives, along with our robust balance sheet will enable us to deliver long-term value for each of our stakeholders, our customers, associates, suppliers and shareholders.

