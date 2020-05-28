Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Dollar Tree Inc’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Randy Guiler, VP, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Randy Guiler — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, Shannon. Good morning and welcome to our call to discuss Dollar Tree’s performance for the first quarter of 2020. On today’s call will be CEO, Gary Philbin; Enterprise President, Mike Witynski; and CFO, Kevin Wampler.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that various remarks that we will make about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors included in our most recent press release, most recent 8-K, 10-Q and Annual Report, which are on file with the SEC. We have no obligation to update our forward-looking statements and you should not expect us to do so.

At the end of our prepared remarks, we will open the call to your questions. Please limit your questions to one and one related follow-up, if necessary.

Now, I will turn the call over to Gary Philbin, Dollar Tree’s Chief Executive Officer.

Gary M. Philbin — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Randy. Good morning, everyone. First, from all of us, our report today is against the backdrop of the COVID-19 impact across our country. Our hearts go out to all those affected.

Today’s Q1 report reflects a number of accomplishments and comments during a quarter that was impacted unlike any other due to the effect of COVID-19.

First, our results around the core businesses of both banners speak to the resiliency and strength of both Family Dollar and Dollar Tree and the communities we serve. The investments we have made in our Family Dollar business in our H2 stores and assortment has been highlighted during this critical time. Second, we took quick action to protect individuals with enhanced screening protocols to keep the facilities clean and sanitized. We encourage social distancing guidelines as recommended by the CDC. Provided PPE supplies, including masks and gloves. Additionally, we have installed more than 15,000 Plexiglass Shields in store checkouts.

Third, our efforts to get the right products to the distribution centers and stores have been the key priority for merchants across both banners. We worked closely with vendor partners to support and streamline shipments of needed essentials.

And finally, all of this could not have been accomplished without the leadership of our teams across 48 states in five Canadian provinces. Their efforts have been remarkable, and it is humbling to see the dedication they have for their teams and for their communities. I cannot be more proud of all of the aids and the many other accomplishments against the COVID-19 crisis that’s impacted our country and Company.

Family Dollar’s comp of 15.5%, reflected the initial impact of household stocking up on basic goods in March related to the disease. The consumable side of business delivered 17 plus percent comp and was strong throughout the quarter.

On the discretionary side, comps were positive up the reserve. And then, we saw an acceleration to the end of the quarter around our home and other discretionary categories, resulting in the discretionary comp of just under 9% for Q1.

Operating income for Q1 improved 230 basis points. Despite the impact of selling record volumes of lower margin consumables and incurring new additional costs related to COVID-19, Dollar Tree’s comp decreased 90 basis points, driven by the impact on Easter selling and our party business in general, from the executive orders for shelter-in-place mandates. The combined impact of the party, candy and Easter categories negatively affected Dollar Tree’s overall comp by 490 basis points.

Following the Easter, discretionary comps were nearly flat for the remainder of the quarter. Operating margin was 9.2%, reflecting the negative topline comp in the heavier consumable mix along with COVID costs.

All related COVID costs incurred for our wage premiums and for frontline associates, guaranteed sales bonuses, fulfilled management and supplies for keeping our facilities safe totaled just over $73 million.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Mike.

Michael A. Witynski — Enterprise President

Thank you, Gary, and good morning. Before I get into the details regarding our Q1 performance, I want to share a little bit about the associates and their remarkable work and dedication.

I want to thank our teams for all they accomplished each and every day for the last nine weeks. Our entire leadership team is inspired and very much appreciative of their individual commitments and our collective team efforts across Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, in our stores, in our DCs and in our store support center. I am very proud of the dedication of our associates.

Regarding Dollar Tree’s response to COVID-19, our company took aggressive and decisive actions early on to protect our teams and our shoppers. In early March, we activated our business response team led by Risk Management and Human Resources, with representation from each functional area in the company.

The Group worked around the clock to assess the situation, develop policies and procedures and take action where necessary. I would like to recognize the leadership and efforts of our business response team to support our front-line workers.

Steps we’ve taken to provide clean and safe environments include: our store associates are practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC, and we continue to ask that customers also follow these guidelines. We dedicate the first hour each morning to serve at-risk customers. We continue to provide store teams with hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies for high frequency, enhanced cleaning protocols. We close stores at 8 PM to provide associates adequate time for cleaning the store and restocking shelves with essential, high demand products. We supply personal protective equipment, including non-medical face masks and gloves for associates to wear during their shifts. We have implemented associate health screenings to ensure that we are minimizing the potential for exposure. We have installed Plexiglass Guards at the check lane in all stores to assist in protecting shoppers and our cashiers. Stores are now equipped with contactless payment through Tap-to-Pay with Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

We are committed to meeting or exceeding all relevant local and state requirements. By taking these steps, we have been able to keep all stores open as an essential business.

Also, in March, we announced our plans to hire 25,000 new associates, a target which we have exceeded. Our stores play a valuable role in the communities we serve, and we are dedicated to both serving customers and being an employer of choice, especially in these critical time of need.

Now, to our first quarter performance. Sales grew 8.2% to $6.2 billion. Consolidated same-store sales increased 7% and we delivered an EPS of $1.04.

For the Dollar Tree segment, our 90-basis point decline in sales was materially impacted by weakness in party, candy and Easter seasonal categories. We were well prepared for the Easter season with products in stores and set during February following our strong Valentine’s season.

As stated in our March 31 business update, Dollar Tree had a 7.1% comp increase in the first eight weeks of Q1, but was beginning to see a material drop off due to traffic and the initial shelters-in-place as we approached Easter. In March, seen in overnight, there was a hyper focus on stocking up consumables. As concerns spread, schools, health services, weddings and parties were canceled, and widespread stay-at-home orders were mandated. We saw a material decline in demand for many of the seasonal and discretionary product related to celebrations and large gatherings.

As Gary mentioned, the combination of party category and Easter seasonal product negatively impacted Dollar Tree’s Q1 comps by approximately 490 basis points.

For the quarter, the consumables delivered a positive 9% comp and the discretionary side of the business was down nearly 9%. Prior to the slowdown, our Valentine’s seasonal category comp was 4% with a strong sell-through.

The categories that performed well included: household consumables, food, personal care and crafts. We continue to see great traction in our stores with the new Crafter’s Square program. We added the Crafter’s Square assortment to more than 2,400 Dollar Tree stores in Quarter-1. our customers are responding to the new offerings and the great values.

For the quarter, Dollar Tree’s comp transaction count was down 11.7% while comp average ticket increased 12.2%, as consumers in general been shopping less but buying more, a trend that has been seen across retail.

Interesting, our consumables versus the discretionary mix. Through Easter, it was 55% consumables. For the period following the Easter through quarter-end, there was 50-50 balance. And for the first four weeks of Q2, we’ve seen a shift in 55% discretionary.

Regarding Family Dollar segment sales highlights for the first quarter include, the team delivered a 15.5% same-store sales increase on top of a 1.9% comp in Q1 a year ago. This was comprised of the 17.1% increase in average ticket, partially offset by a 1.4% decline in transaction count.

The sales strength was broad across geographies, each zone delivering a comp increase of 13% to 19%. Regarding cadence of comps through the quarter, February was slightly positive, with an extremely strong March with customer stocking up on consumables. As provided in our business update, the Family Dollar comp was 14.4% through the first eight weeks of the quarter. The team delivered great results in April with strength in many of our discretionary categories.

The consumable side of the business delivered 17 plus percent comp and discretionary comp was just under 9%. We continue to be very pleased with the performance of our H2 stores with comps continue to outperform the chain average by 10 plus percent.

Regarding real estate for the enterprise during the quarter, we completed more than 350 projects, including 99 new stores, 21 relocations and 220 Family Dollar H2 renovations early in the quarter, and 14 store closings primarily at the end of the lease term. We ended the quarter with 15,370 stores.

I’m very proud of our leaders throughout the organization, including our store and field leadership teams, our merchant teams, our distribution center, and supply chain teams and our store support center team.

I will now turn it to Kevin, to provide more detail on our first quarter performance.

Kevin S. Wampler — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Mike, and good morning. Consolidated net sales for the first quarter increased 8.2% to $6.29 billion, comprised of $3.21 billion at Family Dollar and $3.08 billion at Dollar Tree.

Enterprise same-store sales increased 7% and on a segment basis comps for Family Dollar increased 15.5%, Dollar Tree decreased 0.9%. Overall, gross profit increased 3.9% to $1.79 billion. Gross margin was 28.5% compared to 29.7% in Q1 2019.

Gross profit margin for the Dollar Tree segment decreased to 31.9% compared to 34.5% in the prior year’s quarter. Factors impacting the segment’s gross margin performance for the quarter, including merchandise cost, including freight increased approximately 140 basis points.

Dollar Tree saw a 4.2% shift in mix to lower margin consumables from higher margin discretionary merchandise related to the soft Easter selling season and pandemic demand.

Higher cost from the impact of an incremental $18 million of tariff costs and higher freight costs were partially offset by improved mark on.

Markdown costs increased 40 basis points [Phonetic] resulting from increased seasonal markdowns to the lower Easter sell through. Distribution costs increased approximately 30 basis points, primarily due to higher payroll costs and depreciation. DC payroll costs included approximately $3.5 million or 10 basis points of hourly premium pay for all hourly DC associates for hours worked since March 8, and guaranteed sales bonuses.

Occupancy costs increased approximately 30 basis points due to loss of leverage on the comp sales decrease in the quarter. Shrink increased to approximately 25 basis points based on unfavorable inventory results and increase [Indecipherable].

Gross profit margin for the Dollar Tree segment improved 60 basis points to 25.4% during the first quarter. The year-over-year improvement was due to the following: occupancy costs increased approximately 105 basis points as a result of leverage from the comp sales increase, and the increased expense in the prior year related to the acceleration and amortization of right-of-use assets from store closures. And shrink decreased approximately 30 basis points resulting from an increase to the accrual rate in prior year quarter and improved inventory results in the current year.

These benefits were partially offset by merchandise costs including freight that increased approximately 55 basis points, primarily due to 1.6% mix shift to lower margin consumable merchandise as a result of pandemic demand, and higher freight costs partially offset by improved in markdown.

Distribution costs increased approximately 15 basis points due to increased payroll costs of the DC. These costs included approximately $2.7 million or 10 basis points related to the hourly premium paid for all hourly duty associates for all hours worked since March 8, and guaranteed sales bonuses.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses improved 40 basis points to 23.7% of net sales. For the first quarter, the SG&A rate for the Dollar Tree segment as a percentage of net sales increased to 23.7% compared to 21.2% in Q1 of 2019.

The increase was primarily due to approximately 145 basis points in payroll costs comprised of the following: store hourly payroll increased approximately 120 basis points due to the store hourly premium paid to all hourly associates beginning March 8. The premium paid totaled $30 million for the quarter.

Field management payroll increased approximately 15 basis points due to loss of leverage from the decrease in comparable store net sales and $800,000 of guaranteed bonuses paid. Store sales bonus expense increased approximately 10 basis points as a result of $2.7 million of guaranteed bonus payout.

Store supply costs increased approximately 10 basis points as a result of installation of Plexiglass guards and incremental costs for PPE. Inventory service expense decreased approximately 10 basis points due to the postponement of inventories from March 15 through the end of the quarter.

SG&A rate for the Family Dollar segment improved approximately 170 basis points to 19.9% compared to 21.6% for the first quarter of 2019. The improvement was primarily due to the levers on stronger same-store sales. Payroll expenses improved 65 basis points, driven by leverage from a strong comp.

Store hourly premium paid totaled $23.2 million and guaranteed bonuses totaled $1.6 million. Occupancy costs improved 55 basis points. Operating expenses decreased by approximately 40 basis points resulting primarily from reduced advertising and travel as a percent of sales. And depreciation and amortization expense increased approximately 10 basis points.

Additionally, corporate and support shared service expense as a percentage of sales improved 20 basis points, primarily related to leverage on stronger sales in the current year and heightened store support center consolidation costs from the prior year.

Operating income was $365.9 million compared with $385 million in the same period last year, and operating income margin was 5.8% compared to 6.6% in last year’s quarter.

The current year’s quarter included $73.2 million in COVID-19-related expenses. Non-operating expenses totaled $40.7 million comprised primarily of net interest expense and our effective tax rate of 23.9% compared to 22.1% in the prior year’s first quarter. The company had net income of $247.6 million or $1.04 per diluted share, which included $73.3 million or $0.23 per diluted share of incremental operating costs for COVID-19 related expenses. This compares to net earnings of $267.9 million or $1.12 per share in the prior quarter.

Combined cash and cash equivalents at quarter-end totaled $1.76 billion compared to $539.2 million at the end of fiscal 2019. Outstanding debt as of May 2, 2020 was approximately $4.3 billion, which included $750 million drawn on our revolving line of credit.

Inventory for Dollar Tree at quarter-end increased 4% from the same time last year, while selling square footage increased 7.2%. Inventory per selling square foot decreased 3%. The team is actively managing the mix of inventory to rebuild essential goods while controlling categories such as party that saw a decrease in demand in the first quarter.

Inventory for Family Dollar at quarter-end decreased 10.6% from the same period last year, while selling square foot decreased 3.9% based on store closures in the prior year. Inventory per selling square foot decreased 7%.

Our Family Dollar inventory reflects higher than normal out-of-stock in certain categories. Our merchants, supply chain and vendors are working diligently to improve our position to meet increased product demand going forward.

Capital expenditures were $235.8 million in the first quarter versus $209.2 million in Q1 last year. For fiscal 2020, we are now planning for consolidated capital expenditures to be approximately $1 billion compared to our original guidance of $1.2 billion.

Changes to our capital expenditure plan, we now expect to open 500 new stores compared to our original plan of 550. These will be comprised of 325 Dollar Tree and 175 Family Dollar, which includes a reduction of 25 planned stores for each banner.

Due to the COVID-19-related suspension of our H2 renovation program, we are now planning 750 Family Dollar H2s for fiscal 2020 compared to our original plan of 1,250. Additionally, we see a reduction in our capital needs for supply chain, based on finalization of projects for the year.

Depreciation and amortization totaled $165.5 million for Q1 compared to $151.2 million in the first quarter last year. For fiscal 2020, we now expect consolidated depreciation and amortization in the range of $670 million to $680 million.

While we’re not providing sales and EPS guidance, I do want to provide a few data points for your modeling. Net interest expense is expected to be approximately $39 million in Q2 and $160 million for fiscal-2020. The tax rate is expected to be 23.2% for the second quarter and 22.7% for fiscal 2020.

Weighted average diluted share count seem to be 238 million shares for Q2 and 237.9 million shares for the full year. As reported on our March business update, the company withdrew prior Q1 and fiscal year guidance. Due to the continuing uncertainty we have limited visibility in our future business trends which results in a wide range in terms of outcomes for our 2020 financial performance.

We’re in a strong financial position and remain confident in our business and are building to drive long-term shareholder value.

I’ll now turn the call back over to Gary.

Gary M. Philbin — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Kevin. The current macro environment was obviously not contemplated when planning our business for fiscal 2020. Our performance in Q1 validates that Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are important to shoppers in the times of need, especially for their daily essentials. With more than 38 million Americans filing unemployment claims in just the past nine weeks, we believe families need value and convenience more now than ever before.

We have a resilient business model, a very strong balance sheet, an experienced leadership team, and a tremendous opportunity to continue serving customers with both values and conveniences they seek.

I cannot say enough about our store and distribution center teams. They have been up to the challenge and being nimble and agile in a quick changing work environment and committed to running the business through an unprecedented time.

To recognize their efforts, we have rewarded our every store and DC associates with wage premiums going back to March 8. This investment in our frontline associates has totaled approximately $95 million, $63 million incurred in the first quarter. We were also pleased to welcome more than 25,000 new associates to the organization during the quarter.

Q1 is in the books. We finished the quarter strong. The momentum has carried into our second quarter. While we are still less than 4 weeks into the quarter, I am pleased to say that business has been good to this point.

At Dollar Tree, we have seen improvement on the discretionary side of the business. In fact, with the exception of party, pay for all discretionary categories are comping positive in Q2. Categories performing well include crafts, kitchenware, lawn and garden, hardware, toys are performing well. We had a strong Mother’s Day and school graduation sales.

Crafter’s Square, like Mike discussed, continues to gain momentum and is now available in more than 3,000 Dollar Tree stores. And the balloon business, which was hindered in 2019 by the helium shortage has bounced back nicely. The comp performance at this early stage in the quarter has returned to a level we are accustomed to seeing from Dollar Tree.

At Family Dollar, we believe the current environment with families staying close to home, has provided us an opportunity to showcase improvements. We have been working very hard on in recent years. Our investment in the Family Dollar store base with our H2 renovations has been a key driver since we accelerated our renovations a year ago.

Now, with customers and communities needing us more than ever, they are being introduced into a format that has a better shopping experience when they need it most.

I’m also pleased with the work of the merchant team and the traction we are seeing on the discretionary side of the business. Our customers have moved from all things essential to more purchases to support their at-home and outdoor living.

Discretionary momentum that we saw late in Q1 has certainly continued in the second quarter as well. Q2 is off to a very good start in Family Dollar.

That said, we do expect this to continue to be an extremely volatile consumer environment. Factors impacting retail will continue to be evolution of the macroeconomic factors, including unemployment rates, variability and vendor supply chains, being able to meet product demand, volatility in consumer demand related to the crisis, the value and timing of government stimulus, the duration, degree and geographic breadth of bearing shelter-in-place mandates, the evolving competitive landscape across retail and restaurants, and our incremental costs related to managing the business during the COVID crisis.

We continue to focus on making meaningful progress to grow and improve our business for both brands. We believe we are well positioned in the most attractive sector of retail to deliver continued growth and increased value for our shareholders.

The combination of more than 15,300 Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Stores provides us the opportunity to serve more customers in all types of markets.

Operator, we’re now ready to take questions.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.