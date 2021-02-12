Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Thomas F. Farrell — Executive Chairman

Thank you, Steve, and good morning everyone. I want to start by outlining Dominion Energy’s compelling shareholder return proposition. We expect to grow our earnings per share by 6.5% per year through at least 2025, supported by our updated $32 billion five-year capital growth plan. We offer an attractive dividend yield of approximately 3.5%, reflecting a target payout ratio of 65% and an expected long-term dividend per share growth rate of 6%. This resulting 10% total shareholder return proposition is combined with an industry-leading ESG profile characterized by what we believe is the largest regulated decarbonization investment opportunity in the country.

We plan to invest tens of billions of dollars over the next several years to the benefit of the environment, our customers, our communities and our local economies. Our strategy is anchored on a pure play state-regulated utility operating profile that centers around five premier states, as shown on Slide 5. All share the philosophy, with the common sense approach to energy policy and regulation with a priority on safety, reliability, affordability and increasingly sustainability. These states also strive to create environments to promote sensible economic growth, much like the rising tide lifts all boats.

For instance, three of these state jurisdictions ranked consistently in the top-4 best states for business as determined by independent analysis carried out by CNBC and by Forbes. Our state-regulated utility model offers investors increased predictability and is enhanced by our concentration in these fast growing, constructive and business-friendly states.

Turning to Slide 6. Dominion is a purpose-driven company and has adopted a comprehensive stakeholder approach. We are driven by the belief that the world’s best companies can serve the interest, not just of investors, but also employees, customers and communities and the well-being of the environment. Our actions are grounded in adherence to our five core values and we embrace transparency and stakeholder engagement as hallmarks of responsible corporate citizenship.

The well-being of our over 17,000 employees is critical to our long-term success and there is no measure more important to our company than the safety performance of our employees. 2020 represented, by a wide margin, the safest year of operations in the history of our company as depicted on Slide 7. This result did not happen overnight. As you can see, it takes years of dedicated effort to drive sustainable improvement. I congratulate my colleagues on this significant achievement.

Turning now to our customers and communities. We believe that it is not enough that we provide energy safely. We must also provide energy that is affordable. We are pleased the residential rates at our two electric utilities compare favorably to state, national and, where applicable, ready-state averages. Looking forward, we expect our customers to be very competitive even as we invest heavily to transform our systems’ carbon footprint. Bob will address this more comprehensively in his remarks.

Regard to our community initiatives during 2020, which are described on Slide 8. First, the impact of COVID-19 on our customers during 2020 was obviously significant, which is why we voluntarily took immediate action at the onset of the pandemic to suspend service disconnections. In doing this, we avoided what otherwise would have been disconnection of over 255,000 customer accounts. We also developed extended and flexible payment plans, resulting in over 330,000 enrollments and we contributed $18 million for direct energy assistance for our most vulnerable customers. In Virginia, we supported special session legislation, which gave customers a fresh start by forgiving over $125 million of customer arrears. We also agreed to a pause on our South Carolina rate case proceeding, ensuring that the result of that case will not impact customers until late this year.

Second, we built on our long-standing legacy of supporting social equity by committing $25 million to 11 historically black colleges and universities, funding an additional $10 million for scholarships for under-represented minority groups, and creating a $5 million Social Justice fund to support community efforts to address the impacts of racism. This is in addition to the diversity and inclusion initiatives within our company that Bob will address.

As you can tell, we are extremely proud of these accomplishments and I thank all of my Dominion Energy colleagues who contributed to these successes in what was obviously an extraordinarily challenging near.

Turning now to Slide 9. We have rolled forward our five-year capital growth plan to capture the years 2021 through 2025. This has resulted in a $10 billion or 43% increase of the plan we shared with you in the spring of 2019 as adjusted for the Gas Transmission and Storage sale. We now project $32 billion of growth capital investment on behalf of our customers, over 80% of which reduces or enables emissions reductions. We plan to invest $17 billion in zero-carbon generation and energy storage, including regulated offshore wind, solar, and nuclear re-licensing; another $6 billion in electric grid enhancements such as electric transmission and grid modernization, which will enable our system to be more resilient to cyber and climate threats and more responsive to increasing intermittent generation. And we plan to invest $3 billion on the modernization of our LEC [Phonetic] networks, as well as on renewable natural gas development, thereby increasing safety and reliability, while driving emissions down. Jim and Bob will provide more color on these industry-leading investment programs in a moment.

As meaningful as these near-term plans are, consider on Slide 10, further compare of the long-term scope and duration of our overall decarbonization opportunity. Our initiatives extend well beyond our five-year plan. We have identified over $70 billion of green investment opportunity between 2020 and 2035, nearly all of which will qualify for regulated cost of service recovery. This is, as far as we can tell, the largest regulated decarbonization investment opportunity in the industry. And the accelerating electrification of the transportation sector promises to drive growing demand for utility scale, zero and low-carbon generation for many years to come. Company’s long-term transformation has multiple beneficiaries; our customers, who want more sustainable energy; our local communities, which benefit from the economic growth in tax revenue with the company’s investments; our employees, who develop the best practices of the transition to a low-carbon future; and the environment, via the emissions reductions we illustrate on Slide 11.

Through 2019, inclusive of asset divestitures, we have successfully reduced our enterprise-wide CO2 equivalent emissions by around 55%. This is great progress, but we have more to do. By 2035, we expect to improve that production to between 70% and 80% versus baseline on our way to net zero by 2050. As shown on the right side of the slide, by 2035, we expect that approximately 95% of our company-owned generation will be either zero or low-emitting; a remarkable transformation from our 2005 dispatch mix.

Before turning it over to Jim, I will summarize the actions and events of 2020 that have positioned Dominion to thrive for years to come. We took care of one another, and in so doing, we achieved an all-time safety record. We took quick action to work with our customers to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We announced our ambition to be net zero by 2050. The Virginia Clean Economy Act was adopted by the General Assembly which puts the state on a cutting-edge path to decarbonization and positions the state as a hub for the global green economy transition. We advanced our strategic positioning by selling our Gas Transmission and Storage assets to focus on our premier state-regulated utility operations. We simultaneously initiated best-in-class earnings and dividend growth rates. We reported our 20th consecutive quarter of weather-normal results that met or exceeded the midpoint of our quarterly guidance. And we transitioned both our CEO and lead director roles.

With that, I will turn it over to Jim.

James R. Chapman — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Thank you, Tom, and good morning. Our fourth quarter 2020 operating earnings, as shown on Slide 14 were $0.81 per share, which included a $0.01 hurt from worse than normal weather in our utility service territories. Both actual and weather normalized results were above the midpoint of our quarterly guidance range. Full year 2020 operating earnings per share were $3.54, above the midpoint of our guidance range and included a $0.09 hurt from weather. Weather normalized results of $3.63 were at the top of our annual guidance range.

Note that our fourth quarter and 2020 GAAP and operating earnings, together with comparative periods, are adjusted to account for discontinued operations, including those associated with the sale of assets to Berkshire Hathaway Energy. And then a summary of such adjustments between operating and reported results is, as usual, included in Schedule 2 of our Earnings Release Kit.

As shown on Slide 15, this represents our 20th consecutive quarter, so five years now, of delivering weather normal results that meet or exceed the midpoint of our quarterly guidance range. We’ve highlighted here the 5th — the July 5th Gas Transmission and Storage sale announcement on this chart as this was obviously — obviously has had an impact on our original annual guidance, which is, of course, as prior to that transaction. But regardless, we believe the historic consistency across our quarterly results is worth highlighting. And it’s a track record we are absolutely focused on extending.

Turning now to slide — to guidance on Slide 16. As usual, we are providing a range for the year, which is designed primarily to account for variations from normal weather. We are initiating 2021 operating EPS guidance of $3.70 to $4 per share. The midpoint of this range is in line with the indicative guidance midpoint range we provided in July. Measured midpoint-to-midpoint, we expect approximately 10% growth in 2021, also consistent with our July guidance. Looking longer term, we expect operating EPS to grow off the 2021 base at around 6.5% per year through 2025. Finally, we expect first quarter 2021 operating earnings per share to be between $1 and $1.15.

Turning to Slide 17, we expect our 2021 full-year dividend to be $2.52, reflecting our target payout ratio of approximately 65%. We’re also extending the long range dividend per share growth rate of 6% off that ’21 base through 2025.

Slide 18 provides a breakdown of the five-year growth capex roll forward which Tom introduced. For more detail on this, I would point to the very comprehensive appendix materials. We really put some effort in providing all the more granular detail, which we expect will be useful for understanding and modeling each part of this growth profile. But just a few items I’ll highlight here. We are forecasting a total five-year rate base CAGR of around 9% broken out here by segment and by major driver.

I would note that nearly three quarters of this planned growth capex is eligible for rider recovery. That nomenclature varies by capital invested under riders, rate adjustment clauses or trackers with their calls in various jurisdictions, allowance for more timely recovery of prudently-incurred investments and costs. They are filed and trued-up at least annually in single-issue proceedings; so outside of the more time-consuming and less-frequent general base rate proceedings. In some of our jurisdictions, including Virginia, rider recovery mechanisms utilize a forward-looking or projected test period and/or allows for construction work in progress, all of which minimizes traditional regulatory lag. But in other cases, can prevent utilities from earning at their authorized return levels. Rider eligible capex programs varies a little by state, but prominent examples for us include offshore wind, solar, energy storage, nuclear re-licensing, electric transmission, strategic undergrounding, grid transformation, rural broadband and gas distribution infrastructure integrity and modernization spending.

On that theme and turning to Slide 19, we illustrate how base investments and rider investments are expected to trend at Dominion Energy Virginia through the five-year plan. You will note that the Virginia base investment balance is growing at about 6% annually, driven primarily by new customer connections and maintenance spending. By contrast, the rider investment balance in Virginia, which comprises half of DEVs investment base today, is expected to grow at nearly 20% annually on average. Since the Virginia rider investment programs are reviewed and trued-up annually, they are not included in the triennial review process, the first of which, of course, will commence next month. Based on these growth trends, the base investment balance, as a percentage of total DEV, declines from 37% to 27% by 2025. It also shrinks dramatically as a percentage of overall Dominion Energy.

On Slide 20, we refresh our outlook for sources and uses of cash. So, on average, between ’21 and ’23, we expect to generate annual operating cash flow of around $6.6 billion. We’ll return about — around $2.4 billion to our shareholders in the form of dividend and invest nearly $8 billion a year on growth and maintenance capex on behalf of our customers. Our financing plan assumes we issue around $400 million of equity annually through our existing DRIP and ATM programs with the residual financing need satisfied by net fixed income issuance.

Again, and as shown on Slide 21, these are multi-year averages. To be clear, in 2021, we don’t expect any issuance under our ATM program. This equity guidance is consistent with our prior guidance for the ’21 to ’24 period. We view this level of steady equity issuance under existing programs as prudent, EPS accretive and, in the context of our very sizable growth capital spending program, appropriate to keep our consolidated credit metrics within the guidelines for a strong credit ratings categories.

To that point, as shown on Slide 22, our consolidated credit metrics have continued their steady improvement, as has our pension plans’ funded status. We’re all very proud of these results. We continue to target high BBB range credit ratings for our parent company and A range ratings for our regulated operating company.

Before I summarize my remarks, let me spend an extra minute on O&M. As demonstrated by our 2020 results, we’re focusing on driving O&M through improved processes, innovative use of technology and other best practice cost initiatives to keep normalized O&M flat through the forecast period. This reflects the successful continuation of our flat normalized O&M efforts we discussed in more detail at our last Investor Day.

So with that, I’ll summarize. We reported fourth quarter and full year 2020 operating EPS which were above the midpoints of our guidance, extending our track record to five years of meeting or exceeding the quarterly midpoint on a weather normal basis; we initiated 2021 full year operating EPS guidance that represents a 10% annual increase midpoint-to-midpoint; we affirmed 6.5% operating EPS growth from ’21 through ’25; we introduced a $32 billion five-year growth capex plan that drives in approximately 9% rate base growth; we expect highly disproportionate rider investment spending across our segments; and our balance sheet and credit profile remains in very good health.

And with that, I’ll turn it over to Bob.

Robert M. Blue — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Jim and good morning everyone. I’ll begin on Slide 25, which provides an overview of the Virginia Clean Economy Act. The law mandates a renewable energy portfolio standard that, over the next 25 years, moves towards a zero-carbon future. In order to achieve the RPS milestones, the law calls on the state’s utilities to add significant amounts of wind and solar power generation, as well as battery storage; ramps up energy efficiency and demand side management programs; requires the use of Virginia-based renewable energy credits; mandates that Virginia join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative; and requires the retirement of substantial coal-fired generation by 2025 and all fossil-fired units by 2046, subject to reliability and energy security considerations.

The largest single investment project coming out of the passage of the VCEA is Dominion Energy’s initial 2.6 gigawatt offshore wind deployment as described on Slide 26. I’m not going to go through every line item on this slide, but will highlight the following. First, the project, which is the largest of its kind in North America is very much on track. This project will provide a boost to Virginia’s growing green economy by creating hundreds of jobs, hundreds of millions of dollars of economic output and millions of dollars of tax revenue for the state and localities. It’ll also propel Virginia closer to achieving its goal to become a major hub for the burgeoning offshore wind value change, up and down the country East Coast. Second, as was contemplated in the VCEA, we intend this investment to be 100% regulated and eligible for rider recovery. Finally, the VCEA provides very specific requirements on the presumption of prudency for investment in the project as shown here, which we are confident that we will meet.

On Slide 27, we list the major project milestones. In December of last year, we submitted our construction and operations plan to BOEM. We’re encouraged by the incremental funding appropriated to BOEM late last year with a specific direction to augment the agencies’ resources to process offshore wind permits, as well as BOEMs recent recommencement of processing the Vineyard Wind application. As you likely know by now, we are the only owner in the United States to have completed an offshore wind BOEM permitting process successfully. Our 12-megawatt test project, which recently entered service, completed the BOEM permitting process in 2019 and we’re applying lessons learned during that process to our present application.

The other item I’ll highlight is on the left hand side of this slide. The lease is positioned in shallow water outside of major maritime shipping lanes, away from any other offshore wind leaseholds and not in a region that supports a significant commercial fishing industry. We expect to receive final permits in mid-2023 and complete project construction around the end of 2026. The VCEA calls for another 2.6 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2036. While our near-term focus is on successfully executing on our initial deployment, we look forward to finding ways to support the state’s additional offshore wind capacity goals. The VCEA provides that the cost of any offshore wind project will be borne by our customers only in proportion to our ownership of the project.

While offshore wind maybe our largest single renewable energy project, the aggregate capacity of solar generation called for by the VCEA is over three times larger. In accordance with the law, 65% of the target amount is to be utility-owned. This is not new ground for us or for the commission. To date we’ve made four cost of service rider recovery filings for solar projects in Virginia, three representing around 400 megawatts and then approved and the most recent filing is pending approval. We expect to make additional filings annually as we work toward the over 10 gigawatts of regulated solar capacity called for by the law.

Current solar technology requires around 10 acres for every megawatt of installed capacity. Rough math suggests, therefore, that the utility-owned target of around 10,000 megawatts will require around 100,000 acres of land. We’ve been hard at work to secure enough land to support our long-range goal. And I’m pleased to report that in less than a year, we’ve put 63,000 acres under auction.

Turning to Slide 29, what started with an 8 megawatt facility in Georgia in 2013 has today become a portfolio of over 2.2 gigawatts representing over $5 billion of investment. Our early focus was on the development of long-term contracted projects, mostly outside of Virginia. That allowed us to develop the expertise and competency to undertake the substantial regulated solar build out in Virginia that I just described. Going forward, you can see that our emphasis shifts and a very significant majority of our solar capacity investment will take place under regulated cost of service recovery mechanisms in Virginia. Growth in long-term contracted solar is limited and driven by large customer request for bilateral 100% renewable power supply. As increasing intermittent generation sources proliferate on our system, energy storage will be critical to maintaining reliable service.

We observed with keen interest the recent example of the negative consequences that occurred for customers when rapid changes in intermittent generation are not accommodated with sufficient storage and/or quick-start gas-fired generation. Hence the VCEA prudently calls for the development of nearly 3 gigawatts of energy storage by 2036, 65% of which is to be utility-owned and rider eligible.

Admittedly, we’re starting small when it comes to developing technologies in this area. 16 megawatts of pilot projects across three different sites and three different use-case scenarios, as shown on the right side of Slide 30. But starting small has its advantages as we saw with our offshore wind and solar development strategies. We’re rapidly developing expertise that will ensure we are providing the maximum value to customers as we fulfill the targets of the VCEA.

In our estimation, the success of greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets requires the ongoing viability of existing nuclear facilities. That’s why we filed for 20-year license extensions for our four Virginia regulated units. Today, these facilities account for 30% of Virginia’s total electric output and around 90% of Virginia’s zero-carbon electricity. Based on PJMs carbon intensity rate, the ongoing operation of these plants will effectively avoid CO2 emissions of 16 million tons per year.

Key milestones for the re-licensing process are shown on Slide 31. We expect to submit for rider cost recovery approval in the second half of this year. Our near term focus is on the Virginia units, but under the appropriate circumstances, life extensions over the long term at our other three units may be advisable. Successful nuclear life extension is a win for customers and the environment.

The transition to a clean energy future means reduced reliance on coal-fired generation. As Tom shared, in 2005, more than half our company’s power production was from coal-fired generation. By 2035, we project that to be closer to 5%, perhaps lower, if the South Carolina Commission prefers an accelerated decarbonization plan as part of our IRP refiling. From an investment base perspective, which is a rough approximation of earnings contribution, you can see on Slide 32, the diminished role coal-fired generation plays in our financial performance, driven by facility retirements and non-core investment. We’re mindful that this shift has the potential to be disruptive to employees and communities and are being purposeful in our efforts to ameliorate any such negative consequences. You will also note that zero-carbon generation grows significantly, such that by 2025, over 60% of our investment base will consist of electric wires and zero-carbon generation.

Turning to Slide 33, let me address customer rates with a focus on Virginia. First, between 2008 and 2020, our typical residential customer rate increased on average by less than 1% per year, which is much lower than average annual inflation over that period of closer to 2%. Second, based on EIA data, our typical customer rate is 13% lower than the national average and 36% lower than other states that, like Virginia, have joined REGI. And third, going forward, we see typical residential rates increasing by a compound annual growth rate of around 2.9% through 2030, which is a comprehensive estimate and includes, among other factors, the impact of the decarbonization investment programs we’ve discussed today. If we move the starting point back to 2008, that rate of increase falls to 2.1%, which is lower than projected inflation for 2021. It’s incumbent upon us to deliver energy that is safe, reliable, increasingly sustainable and affordable.

Now on Slide 34, let me address the upcoming triennial review proceeding. Note that we’ve developed detailed slides in the appendix that we believe will be helpful to you on this topic. First, the triennial review process will commence next month and concludes late this year. Second, this triennial review will cover four years of performance from 2017 through 2020, and compares our own return to our allowed return of 9.9%, inclusive of a 70 basis point collar. Third, and as Jim pointed out, the review applies only to the Virginia base portion of our rate base. Rider investments are outside the scope of the proceeding. And, finally, to the extent the commission concludes that available revenues, inclusive of adjustments for impairments, weather and other factors, are greater than customer credit reinvestments, it may order a refund, as well as a forward-looking revenue reduction of up to $50 million.

So let me point out just two factors that we know will be part of the first review process. First, we’ve invested nearly $300 million in the on-time and on-budget completion of the 12 megawatt offshore wind test project. We’ve indicated we will not seek a revenue increase from customers associated with this project. Rather, we will apply that investment as needed as needed as a customer credit reinvestment offset. Second, we’ve provided over $125 million of arrears relief in Virginia to assist customers, many of them that faced financial hardship as a result of COVID.

Naturally, we’re focused on the triennial review filing next month, but we also get questions from time to time regarding the second triennial review, which is expected to conclude in almost four years. A few observations there, which are shown on Slide 35. First, we’re in the very early days; 43 days, I think, of that review period. So, obviously, we have quite a ways to go before being in a position to file the precise regulatory inputs for that proceeding. What we do know, however, is that the structure of the review will be similar to T1. This includes the ability, for instance, to use customer credit reinvestment offsets, which allow us to invest in projects for the benefit of customers.

Second, as Jim described well, the robust growth of our asset base at DEV is concentrated around rider recoverable investments that are outside the scope of triennial available earnings reviews. Combined with growth at our other state-regulated operating segments, the proportion of the company’s earnings and cash flows, which are subject to triennial earnings cash, will naturally diminish over the forecast and beyond.

Third, the very nature of our business as a state-regulated utility company is working with regulators to deliver beneficial outcomes for both the customers and investors. It’s something we’ve been doing for many years. We expect to continue to apply the experience we’ve gained to upcoming rate proceedings of all varieties, including the triennial reviews. We firmly believe that there are a number of paths that converge on a single objective; serving customers, employees, communities, the environment and investors. On top of that, we’re incredibly excited about what Dominion Energy is planning to accomplish well beyond the next two triennial review, specifically, over the next 15 years, the investment of upwards of $70 billion of green capital, nearly all of which will grow earnings under regulated rider mechanisms and significantly reduce emissions, while maintaining competitive customer rates. We don’t believe any other company in the United States offers the duration, visibility and scope of regulated decarbonization growth that Dominion Energy now offers.

Shifting gears a little on Slide 36, we summarize the status of the pending South Carolina general rate case proceeding, which is presently in a six-month pause, which we supported. As part of the pause, the commission ordered the parties to report on a monthly basis on their progress toward reaching a settlement. We can’t report to you this morning on the status of current negotiations, obviously, but we look forward to continuing to engage with parties to the case in hopes of finding a suitable resolution to bring before the commission for approval.

In the meantime, our commitment to customers is unwavering. Over the last approximately 15 years, we’ve reduced average annual customer outage minutes or savings by 40%. Investments made in prior periods, including the years covered by our recent rate case filing, are critical to system reliability and the continuation of this trend for the benefit of our customers. We’re committed to be in 100% of our merger commitments, establishing trust with our customers and communities and working toward an increasingly sustainable future for South Carolinians.

In that regard, let me provide an update on our Integrated Resource Plan. Briefly, the commission asked us to refile the plan and consider, among other changes, accelerated renewable energy deployment and increased sensitivities to potential carbon pricing. In the table on the right hand side, you can see how one of the cases we filed with our original IRP, called Plan 8 is indicative of the potential for accelerated decarbonization with only slightly higher customer cost as compared to the prior base plan. Plan 8 would retire 1,300 megawatts of coal-fired generation in 2028 and add 300 megawatts of storage and 700 megawatts of new solar, which would result in a nearly 60% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030 and only cost approximately 3% more than the base plan. We look forward to engaging with all stakeholders on this planning process.

On Slide 38, we provide key elements of our Gas Distribution segment growth from a sustainability strategy. Our utilities operate in some of the fastest growing areas of the country with annual customer growth rates approaching 3% in two of our three largest markets. These customers simply prefer natural gas service for trucking, heating and other residential, commercial and industrial applications. We’re also fortunate to operate in jurisdictions where regulation prioritizes safety and reliability. Decoupling mechanisms promote the implementation to increase efficiency measures, which helps to reduce customer bills. And infrastructure modernization and integrity trackers allow us to make critical investments and upgrades to both reduce emissions and raise the bar on safe and reliable service.

When it comes to natural gas distribution, location matters. We know that for natural gas to be relevant in the future, we must continue to focus on increasing the sustainability of our service. We’ve adopted an ambitious Scope 1 emission targets, but that isn’t enough. We’re now looking at Scope 3 emissions in cutting-edge ways. We formalized our support for federal methane regulation and we’re working towards procurement practices that encourage enhanced disclosures by upstream counterparties on their emissions and methane reduction programs. Further, we’re considering a preference for suppliers and shippers who adopt a net zero commitment.

For downstream emissions, we plan to increase our annual spend on energy efficiency by 45% over the next five years and provide our customers with access to a carbon calculator and carbon offsets. We’re also developing plans, which will require a collaboration with policymakers and regulators to increase access to RNG for our customers and, ultimately, to initiate mandatory RNG blend levels that would act to offset our customers’ carbon footprints. And, finally, we’re pursuing innovative hydrogen use cases, which we discuss in more detail in the appendix. This includes our participation as a founding member of the low-carbon resources initiative that just surpassed $100 million of funding from over 30 industry members.

I’ll conclude my remarks by addressing several important topics we took in 2020 that enhanced our industry-leading ESG profile. In February, we announced a goal of net zero-carbon and methane emissions by 2050. Over the summer, as the nation began to re-examine important points around race, we built upon our existing legacy of social equity by committing $40 million to social justice and equity projects. In October, we published our latest Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report, which conforms with the major best-in-class reporting standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the UN Sustainable Development Goals framework. Also, in October, we established a new commitment to increase our total workforce diversity by 1% each year. During 2020, we got off to a strong start with half of our company’s new hires being diverse. And in November, we announced our formal support for the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures or TCFD, making us one of only six utilities to adopt such support.

Looking ahead on Slide 40, we have more to do. In January, as I mentioned, we publicly formalized our support for federal methane regulations. During the second quarter of this year, we will publish an updated Climate Report that will reflect TCFD-recommended methodologies. And throughout 2021, we’ll advance our efforts to address Scope 3 emissions, firstly, in our Gas Distribution businesses, as I previously described.

These and other ESG-oriented efforts have been recognized by leading third-party assessment services as shown on Slide 41. By each measure, our performance exceeds the sector average. We’ve been recognized as part of the leadership band by CDP for our climate and water disclosure; as trendsetters for the third consecutive year by the CPA-Zicklin report on political accountability and transparency; and as part of the JUST 100 for the second consecutive year by JUST Capital for our actions to promote increased equity.

I’ll conclude the call on Slide 42, which you saw on Tom’s remarks as well. We are taking steps today to chart a course that, over the next decade, will put our company on a remarkable journey to becoming the most sustainable energy company in America. Our future is bright and we’re focused on executing this plan for the benefit of our employees, customers and communities, the environment and our investors.

