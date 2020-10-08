Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported third quarter earnings results today.
Total revenues increased nearly 18% to $967.7 million compared to the prior-year period. The growth was driven by higher US retail sales, and an increase in store count during the trailing four quarters.
Net income rose around 15% to $99.1 million while EPS gained 21.5% to $2.49, helped by higher income from operations, a lower effective tax rate and a lower weighted average diluted share count.
US same-store sales grew 17.5% during the quarter, helped by customer ordering behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Should you hop on to the Beyond Meat (BYND) bandwagon or hold your horses just yet?
Shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) have gained 150% since the beginning of this year and continue to rally, pleasing supporters. The company delivered year-over-year revenue growth of 68.5%
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is headed for a weak second half. Here’s why
For UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH), the early effect of coronavirus on its business was a marked reduction in costs due to deferred care, which helped it record unusually high
Tyson Foods (TSN): Increased need for protein and growth in ecommerce are tailwinds for long-term growth
Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) have dropped 35% since the beginning of this year and 27% over the last 52 weeks. The stock is currently trading 5% below