Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported third quarter earnings results today.

Total revenues increased nearly 18% to $967.7 million compared to the prior-year period. The growth was driven by higher US retail sales, and an increase in store count during the trailing four quarters.

Net income rose around 15% to $99.1 million while EPS gained 21.5% to $2.49, helped by higher income from operations, a lower effective tax rate and a lower weighted average diluted share count.

US same-store sales grew 17.5% during the quarter, helped by customer ordering behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic.

