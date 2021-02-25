Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Thank you for joining us for our conversation today regarding the results of our fourth quarter and full year 2020. Today's call will feature commentary from Chief Executive Officer, Ritch Allison; and Chief Financial Officer, Stu Levy.

I want to remind everyone that the forward-looking statements in this morning's earnings release and 10-K also apply to our comments on the call today.

Actual results or trends could differ materially from our forecasts. And for more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. In addition, please refer to the 8-K earnings release to find disclosures and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures that may be referenced on today's call.

Thanks, Chris. And good morning everyone. We’re excited to discuss our fourth quarter and annual results with you today. Overall, we had a very strong Q4 and full year 2020, despite the ongoing global challenges presented by COVID-19.

Before we jump into the numbers, I would first like to remind everyone once again that our fourth quarter included an extra week this year, which also included New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, both of which are typically major sales days. We have an extra week in our fiscal year every five or six years depending on how the calendar falls. Typically, our fiscal year consists of three 12-week quarters and a 16-week fourth quarter. But in 2020, our fourth quarter consisted of 17 weeks. In the earnings release we filed this morning, the impact of this additional week has been adjusted out of our 2020 results as an item affecting comparability. The next time this will happen is in 2026.

Turning to our results. Overall, our team members and franchisees around the world generated strong operating results, leading to a diluted EPS of $3.85 for Q4 and $12.39 for the full year. Our diluted EPS, as adjusted for the extra week in our fiscal year, was $3.46 for Q4 and $12.01 for the full year.

Here’s some additional detail on the components of our earnings. In Q4, global retail sales grew 21.7% as compared to Q4 2019. As a reminder, global retail sales growth includes both comp growth and unit growth, which I’ll break down for you in a moment. Our global retail sales in Q4 were benefited by the extra week and also by a weaker dollar. When excluding the extra weak and the positive impact of foreign currency, global retail sales grew 12%.

For the full year, our global retail sales grew 12.5%. When excluding the extra weak and the negative impact of foreign currency, global retail sales grew 10.4%. Breaking down our global retail sales growth, our US retail sales grew 22.8% during Q4 and 17.6% for the full year. When excluding the extra week, US retail sales grew 14.3% in Q4 and 15% for the full year.

Our international retail sales grew 20.7% during Q4 and 7.5% for the full year. When excluding the extra week and the impact of foreign currency, international retail sales grew 9.9% for Q4 and 5.9% for the full year. During Q4, we continued to see positive momentum in our international business, including a reduction in temporary store closures and other operating restrictions, which contributed to sequentially stronger same-store sales performance and an increase in net units, which I’ll discuss in more detail momentarily.