Domino’s Pizza Q2 2025 sales beat estimates; earnings miss

Fast-food chain Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Monday reported lower earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, despite a YoY increase in sales. The top line also beat analysts’ estimates, while earnings missed.

The company reported net income of $131.1 million or $3.81 per share for the second quarter, compared to $142.0 million or $4.03 per share in the prior-year period. Analysts were looking for higher earnings for Q2 FY25.

Meanwhile, total revenues increased 4.3% annually to $1.15 billion in the June quarter and came in above analysts’ expectations. Domestic comparable-store sales grew 3.4% annually. International same-store sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact, was 2.4%.

Domino’s global net store growth in Q2 was 178, including 30 net store openings in the US and 148 net store openings internationally.

“We are now fully rolled out on the two largest aggregators and offer all the major crust types, including stuffed crust. With what we believe are best-in-class unit economics, the largest advertising budget, a robust supply chain, and a rewards program that is bigger than ever, our business is well-positioned. We’ve never had more tools to drive long-term value creation for our franchisees and shareholders,” said Russell Weiner, Domino’s CEO.

