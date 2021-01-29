Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (NYSE: RDY) Q3 2021 earnings call dated



Earlier during the day, we have released our results and the same are also posted on our website. This call is being recorded and the playback and transcripts shall be made available on our website soon. All the discussions and analysis of this call will be based on the IFRS consolidated financial statements.

To discuss the business performance and outlook, we have the leadership team of Dr. Reddy's comprising: Mr. Erez Israeli, our CEO; Mr. Parag Agarwal, our CFO; and the Investor Relations team.

Parag Agarwal — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Amit, and greetings to everyone. I hope all of you and your families are keeping safe and healthy. I am pleased to take you through our financial results for the quarter three of fiscal 2021. We had yet another quarter of good performance in terms of revenue growth and EBITDA margin. Though the profits were impacted by impairment charge taken during the quarter.

Let me take you through these in a bit more detail. For this section, all the amounts are translated into US dollars at a convenience translation rate of INR73.01, which is the rate as of 31st December 2020. Consolidated revenues for the quarter stood at INR4,930 crores, that is $675 million and grew by 12% on a year-on-year basis. Growth is primarily on account of new product launches across markets. Our North American Generics business grew by 9%, Europe business by 34%, India by 26%, Emerging Markets by 5%, and PSAI by 1%. Sequentially, our revenues grew by 1% supported by volume pickup in India, Emerging Markets and Europe. However, impacted by price erosion in North American business and lower volumes in the PSAI business. During the quarter, we recognized milestone received towards AUR102, one of the programs of our Aurigene Discovery business.

Consolidated gross margin for this quarter has been 53.8%, a decline of 30 basis points year-on-year and 10 basis points on quarter-on-quarter basis. The decline is primarily on account of price erosion and lower export benefits. However, supported by milestone income received towards AUR102 compound and productivity improvements. Gross margin for the Global Generics and PSAI businesses were at 57.6% and 25.3%, respectively, for the quarter.

The SG&A spend for the quarter is INR1,439 crores, that is $197 million, an increase of 14% year-on-year and an increase of 10% quarter-on-quarter. The increase in expenses is due to investments made in sales and marketing and branded markets, digital capability building, higher freight costs and certain one-time expenses pertaining to this quarter. SG&A as a percentage of sales was 29.2%, which is within our normal range.

The R&D spend for the quarter is INR411 crores, that is $56 million and is at 8.3 percentage of sales. The product development activities continued normally during the quarter, including development of COVID-19-related products.

The EBITDA for the quarter is INR1,185 crores, that is $162 million. EBITDA margin is at 24% and is closely tracking our aspirational target of 25%.

In this quarter, we have taken an impairment charge of INR597 crores, that is $82 million. The impairment has been taken primarily on three products related to intangibles acquired from Teva in the year 2016. These are for the NuvaRing, Amphetamine and tolazamide and [Indecipherable] and Metformin. We do a quarterly impairment testing analysis and as part of it, we concluded that the carrying value of certain of our intangible assets are not reflected of the current market realities and hence, in line with the requirements of the accounting standards we took this charge. Consequently, our profit before tax for the quarter stood at INR284 crores, that is $39 million.

Effective tax rate for the quarter has been 93%, higher due to non-recognition of deferred tax assets and losses arising out of impairment. We expect our normal ETR to be around 25% before the impact of impairment charges.

Profit after tax for the quarter stood at INR20 crores, that is $3 million. Reported EPS for the quarter is INR1.19.

Operating working capital increased by approximately INR600 crores, which is $82 million. There has been an increase of approximately INR300 crores each in the receivables and the inventory. Increase in receivables was partially due to reduction in discounting of receivables and the balance is in line with the normal business trend. Increase in inventory was due to a planned increase in inventory for certain products to deal with any potential supply disruptions. We invested INR387 crores, which is $39 million towards capital investment in this quarter.

The free cash flow was a net outflow of INR58 crores, which is $8 million after payout for the brands acquired from Glenmark for the Russia and CIS markets. We had a net cash surplus as on 31st December 2020 of INR84 crores, that is $11 million. Foreign currency cash flow hedges for the next 15 months in the form of derivatives for US dollars are approximately $535 million, largely hedged around the range of INR74.5 to INR77.6 to $1. In addition, we have cash flow hedges of RUB5,550 million at the rate of INR1.0021 to the ruble, maturing over the next 15 months.

With this, I now request Erez to take through the key business highlights. Over to you, Erez.

Erez Israeli — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Parag. Good morning and good evening to everyone. Hope you are having a happy, safe and healthy beginning of the New Year. The year of 2021 has started with the hope and visibility around life returning to normal after a significant healthcare crisis and socioeconomic disruption caused by COVID-19 in 2020. The vaccinations program has started in several countries and we are continuing to contribute our base in this fight against the global pandemic. Recently, after the approval from the DCGI, we have initiated the Phase 3 clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine in India. The vaccine’s efficacy is confirmed at 91.4% based on the data analysis of the final control points of clinical trials arm in Russia. We have also strengthened our partnership with RDIF and have been confirmed as the preferred marketing partner for [Indecipherable] the sales and expect to use distribution of the vaccine in India.

During this quarter, we continued in our growth journey and achieved higher-ever quarterly sales, healthy EBITDA margins and once turn — once again turn net cash positive as of December 2020. We saw healthy growth across our branded markets in Europe, while in the market demand in India, Russia and other branded markets has witnessed sequential improvement over the last couple of quarters, it is yet to recover to pre-COVID level.

We continue to progress well on our strategy of diversified business model and creating the right leverage of growth from each one of our businesses. This include building a healthy product pipeline, focus on productivity, improvement in marketing capability and strengthening our processes led by digitalization initiatives. The strong balance sheet position allowed us to continue to invest in the right set of opportunities for future goals.

Now, let me take you through the key business highlights. And so, each one of our businesses. Please note that all references to the numbers in this section are in respective local currencies. Our North America Generics business recorded sales of $235 million for the quarter with the growth of 4% year-over-year and a decline of 5% on a sequential quarterly basis. While the new product launches momentum continued through the quarter, we faced incremental competition and less pricing erosion in certain base portfolio products. Throughout the end of the quarter, we also witnessed signs of COVID-driven slowdown in demand levels, especially at the retail and hospital level impacting resourcing.

We launched five new products during the quarter: Sapropterin Tablets, Cinacalcet, Succinylcholine Injection and the relaunch of OTC Famotidine Tablets in the US and Daptomycin Injection in Canada market. Overall, during the nine months in [Indecipherable], we have already launched 22 products, including one relaunch. As we continue to maintain the launch momentum for the rest of the year, resulting in around 30 launches for the fiscal. We remain focused on the ramping up of the market share across key recent launches.

Our Europe business recorded sales of EUR47 million, with strong year-to-year growth of 20% and sequential quarter growth of 9%. The growth was driven by new product launches seen across the markets. During the quarter, we launched three new products in Germany and one product each in UK, Italy, France and Spain.

Our Emerging Markets business recorded sales of INR962 crores, with a year-on-year growth of 5% and sequential quarter growth of 11%. The year-on-year growth adjusted for the forex impact has been also in double-digit. Within the Emerging Markets segment, the Russia business grew by 4% on year-to-year basis and 17% on the quarter-to-quarter basis in constant currency. The market demand has been gradually improving after COVID [Indecipherable] decline. We also saw similar improvement trends in our CIS market.

Our business in China also continued to perform well in the quarter. During the quarter, we launched 27 new products across Emerging Markets. We also completed the acquisition of select anti-allergy brands from Glenmark for Russia and CIS markets.

Our India business recorded sale of INR959 crores with a year-over-year growth of 26% and a growth of 5%. The strong growth in the quarter was a profit by gradual improvements seen in the market demand. The brands acquired from Wockhardt have also performed well. We are progressively adopting digital platform to improve connects with the various stakeholders, physician community, patient and channel partners to expand access and leverage demand platforms. During the quarter, we launched seven new products in the Indian market. As per the severe growth of December 2020, we have been ranked number nine for the month of December and 11 on MCT and MAT basis.

Other PSAI business recorded sales of $95 million, with a year-on-year decline of 2% and sequential quarter decline of 17%. As alluded to you in the last quarter, part of the high growth in the first half of the financial year was driven by a higher API procurements inventory level which carried by our customers and is going to be COVID-related disruptions. This part of demand is largely been normalized. At a strategic level, we continue to believe that our PSAI business is well positioned to benefit from the evolving structural shift in the industry as we continue to invest into new product development and cost reduction initiatives.

On the R&D front, we continued to strengthen our pipeline of products across the markets, with focused R&D investments to our value-accretive assets. During this quarter, we filed 57 formulation products across global markets, including two ANDAs in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, we have 89 cumulative filings pending for approval in the USFDA, which includes 87 ANDAs, and two 505(b)(2) NDAs. We also filed 45 Drug Master Files globally, including five filings made in the US. We are also progressing with Phase III trials for Rituximab and working on the next wave of biosimilar products which are at different stages of development. We remain committed to strengthen our products pipeline across markets as one of the key levers for driving our future growth. As the uncertainty surrounded COVID progressively recedes, we remain focused on our key strategic priorities of building sustainable growth stories across [Indecipherable] businesses, including organic move and strengthening the pipeline to enable long-term growth.

With this, I would like to open the floor for questions and answers.

