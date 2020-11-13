DraftKings, Inc. (DKNG) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

DraftKings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

R. Stanton Dodge — Chief Legal Officer

Jason Robins — Chief Executive Officer, Cofounder

Jason Park — Chief Finance Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the DraftKings Q3 2020 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn [Phonetics] today’s conference call. Mr. Stanton Dodge, you may begin.

R. Stanton Dodge — Chief Legal Officer

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. Statements we make during the call that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical results or from our forecast. We assume no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our SEC filings.

During the call, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP measures, which we believe may be useful in evaluating DraftKings’ operating performance. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for DraftKings’ financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed today with the SEC and in our earnings presentation, which is available on our website at investors.draftkings.com.

Hosting the call today, we have Jason Robins, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of DraftKings, who will share some opening remarks and an update on our business; and Jason Park, Chief Financial Officer of DraftKings, who’ll provide a review of our financials. We will then open up the line to questions.

I will now turn the call over to DraftKings’ Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Jason Robins.

Jason Robins — Chief Executive Officer, Cofounder

Good morning, everyone. Before I begin my remarks, in recognition of Veterans Day this week, I would like to thank our country’s veterans for their sacrifices and service. In order to more directly support our veterans and their families, DraftKings launched Tech for Heroes in 2018, a Company-wide initiative that provides veterans and military spouses with free comprehensive high-tech jobs skills training and connect veterans to DraftKings employees who provide mentoring. Since launching the Tech for Heroes program, we have invested over $1 million in providing free accredited training to veterans and their spouses across the country. I’m proud to announce that in 2021, we will be expanding the reach of our Tech for Heroes program and are committing to training, approximately 250 veterans in 2021, double the number we trained this year. We want to give veterans and their spouses the tools they need to start a new career in tech or advanced in their current position. Everyone at DraftKings is proud to do our part to thank veterans and their families for the sacrifices they make on our behalf. I would also like to thank our investors for their continued support, and welcome those investors who joined us with our follow-on equity offering in October.

On today’s call, we will cover the following topics. First, I want to share some insight into our third quarter accomplishment. Next, I will provide an update on our recent state launches and the pipeline of new states. Third, I will discuss our product and technology investments, as well as the migration to our in-house proprietary sports betting technology. Then before turning it over to Jason Park, I will share some insights into our sales and marketing approach and our recent equity offering.

DraftKings had a very productive third quarter on a number of different fronts. First, our Q3 performance confirms what we foreshadowed on our previous earnings call. The return of major sports has generated tremendous customer engagement. Third quarter revenue of $133 million was at the high end of the range we outlined in our recent S-1 and grew 42% year-over-year. In Q3, we also had more than 1 million monthly unique payers, which means the average for the month of July, August and September was greater than 1 million. Given the impact COVID had in July, monthly unique payers in August and September were higher than in July. We expect these positive trends to continue as shown by the very encouraging outlook for the fourth quarter that our 2020 guidance suggests.

As noted last quarter, there have been and may continue to be disruptions in the sports calendar due to COVID. We are optimistic that sports will continue to be played an believe any disruptions will be short-term in nature and not impact the long-term prospects of the sports gaming industry or our competitive positioning.

Looking ahead to 2021, we are likely to see another unique sports calendar with the NBA and NHL expected to kick off their seasons either later this year or early next year, as compared to their typical start dates in October. Second, we continue to build smart and effective relationships of media companies, including ESPN and Turner Sports, as well as with professional sports team, including the Chicago Cubs, the New York Giants, and the Philadelphia Eagles. These commercial and strategic agreements provide us with access to unique and valuable content, intellectual property, and marketing assets, as well as highly relevant target audiences in markets where sports betting has recently been legalized. We evaluate these opportunities with the same data-driven approach we used to guide other areas of our business.

We also strengthened our corporate foundation by appointing two new Board members, Jocelyn Moore and Valerie Mosley. And we also added Michael Jordan to our team as a Special Advisor on our Board. I am excited to welcome Jocelyn and Valerie to our Board, as they each bring unique skills, experiences and ideas, and they will each play an important role in shaping the future of DraftKings and helping us achieve our long-term goals. Jocelyn’s former roles, which include serving as Executive Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs for the National Football League, equipped her with valuable insights into our customers as well as with respect to government and regulatory affairs. Valerie’s experience in the investment management industry, which includes 20 years plus at Wellington provides us with an important voice on the capital markets front. The addition of Michael Jordan to the DraftKings team is also a great fit. Both Michael and DraftKings live and love to compete. Michael will provide input on a variety of dimensions, including a focus on brand strategy, product development, inclusion, equity and belonging, marketing activities and other key initiatives.

Turning to new US states for DraftKings and legalization trends. In the third quarter, we launched iGaming in West Virginia and sports betting in Illinois. Illinois, given its size and passionate sports fan base with a large and important market, the state was a focus of our Q3 marketing efforts and a key reason for the increase in third quarter sales and marketing expense. The governor’s suspension of the states in-person registration requirement has enabled us to acquire players directly onto our mobile product. Our investments in technology, regulatory affairs and compliance, put us in a great position to market to customers and launch mobile registration quickly.

We are pleased to have launched mobile sports betting in Tennessee on November 1. We are excited about entering another state with passionate sports fans and highly competitive teams, both the collegiate and professional level. With our launch in Tennessee, DraftKings is now live in 10 states for mobile sports betting and live in three states for iGaming. As you also know, Virginia has legalized sports betting and Michigan has legalized both sports betting and iGaming. Those two states account for approximately 6% of the US population. We are working together with state officials in Virginia and Michigan on regulations and licensing, and are hopeful that we will launch in each state at the earliest practicable opportunity.

Last week on election day, Maryland, South Dakota and the majority of parishes in Louisiana passed referendums in favor of sports betting. These three states in total account for approximately 3.5% of the US population. The margins improving the referendums were decisive, showing the public support for sports betting is strong. And we are hopeful that this will help the momentum continue across the US. As a reminder, launching in a new state is a multi-step process. Legislatures need to pass bills, regulations need to be written, and licenses need to be granted. Last week’s votes were certainly a good first step, though it is problem that these states will not have a material impact on our financials in 2021 and may not even launch until 2022.

In addition, Ontario’s government recently presented its annual budget, which included language that would modify the long-standing statutory internet gaming framework to allow private operators offering sports betting and iGaming products to operate in the province. This is exciting, because Ontario is a large market for us. If it were a US state, it would rank as fifth largest state by population, and we have offered our DFS product in Canada since 2012. We are now 2.5 years in since PASPA was struck down by the US Supreme Court. 21 states representing about 40% of the population of legalized sports betting. 14 states, representing 26% of the population of legalized mobile sports betting. 12 of which representing 21% of the population currently have operator slide [Phonetics]. DraftKings is now live with mobile sports betting in 10 of those states, which is more than any other operator. These 10 states collectively represent about 20% of the US population.

We continue to be very excited with the product and technology investments we are making, as well as with our progress on the technology migration of business integration of SBTech. We anticipate completing the technology migration by the third quarter of 2021. And once we do so, our vertically integrated proprietary sports betting technology will create a sustainable and differentiated advantage for DraftKings. We also expect to benefit from a long-term improvement in our gross margin percentage once the migration is complete. As a reminder, with the acquisition of SBTech, we now have almost 1,100 engineers worldwide dedicated to creating best-in-class technology and games and experiences for our users.

During the third quarter, we launched our standalone casino app for iGaming in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. We also launched Best Ball, which is our first season-long product for DFS. In addition, we introduced several new DraftKings-created games for online casino, including new versions of blackjack, roulette and baccarat. Beyond our customer-facing investments, we continue to prioritize our internal capabilities around data science to drive our cross-sell an LTV to CAC metrics. With our technology talent and resources, as well as with our proprietary betting engine, we will be able to clearly differentiate our offering in the United States from any other gaming provider and create a sustainable advantage for DraftKings both at the B2C and B2B company.

Regarding B2B, we continue to obtain new business in international market. In October, we announced the launch of PalaceBet, our mobile and online sportsbook powered by DraftKings’ B2B technology through our relationship with Peermont in South Africa. We also announced the renewal and extension of our relationship with Mansionbet, the Gibraltar-based sports betting brand of the Mansion Group, which is a leading provider of online gaming with a portfolio of well-known online casino brands and a sportsbook.

In the third quarter, we saw a significant increase in customer activity as evidenced by our 64% year-over-year increase in MUPs for the quarter. On average, more than a million monthly unique paying customers engaged with DraftKings each month during Q3. A number of the factors we have discussed, including the unique Q3 sports calendar, pent-up demand, the earlier-than-expected mobile registration opportunity in Illinois, and the stay-at-home nature of COVID have made this unique and valuable time for customer acquisition. And our CAC came in better than our expectation. We have confidence that our CAC levels are appropriate given our insight to our customers and revenue retention, which are the bedrock of our LTV calculation.

Our sales and marketing approach is data driven. We base our decisions on the return on ad spend we are seeing, not on what our competitors are doing, and leverage our data to optimize customer acquisition spending based on player profiles and preferences. This approach means that we will spend more if the data indicates that we should, as was the case in Q3. We will take the same data-driven approach always to our commercial and strategic agreements. For example, states with sports betting and iGaming generate higher customer LTVs, which informed our agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles. In our agreement with the Chicago Cubs, we considered the value associated with the potential to open a world-class DraftKings’ sportsbook at Wrigley Field. Our agreements with sports media organizations like ESPN and Turner allow us to integrate our content into programing and collaborate on new content, which we believe will improve our overall marketing performance while advancing mainstream adoption of sports betting.

Finally, our relationship with Bryson DeChambeau, the world’s sixth-ranked golfer in 2020 US Open Champion underscores the significance of golf within the gaming industry. Golf remains DraftKings fourth most popular daily fantasy sports, while our golf sportsbook handle has grown over 10 times year-over-year.

I would also like to talk about our recent equity offering, which is the second one we have completed since going public, including the rationale behind it, and how I see things going forward. We conducted the October offering for two primary reasons. First, the process we are going through is part of the reality of transitioning from a VC-backed company to a publicly-traded company. It is only natural for early private investors to exit their investment and realize the returns for their investors. The offering allowed us to smooth this process out by facilitating an organized and orderly process in anticipation of the lock-up restrictions on many shareholders that were set to come up on October 20. In fact, now 80% of our common shares are unlocked at this point, and all of our shares will be unlocked at the beginning of January — after January 5. We have provided more specific information regarding the unlocking of our shares in the earnings presentation, which can be found on our investor website.

Secondly, DraftKings has always been proactive with ensuring we are well-financed to pursue our growth objectives. We see a number of attractive avenues to deploy the capital we raised in ways that will create long-term value for our shareholders. This may include continued investment in customer acquisition, especially while the CAC remains very efficient, as well as positioning the business for the hopeful acceleration of state legalization. In addition, while we have no specific M&A targets at this time, we are always considering companies that may help us fuel our growth and bring more excitement to the skin in the game fan.

As I look to the future, I am very confident in the continued growth of the online sports betting and iGaming market in the US. Though not a proxy for revenue, the handle growth figures we disclosed in our S1 support our OSB and iGaming TAM estimates, as do the number of new users we are adding, and the data that the states are reporting. DraftKings is well positioned to capitalize on the US market growth as we extend our leadership position with live operations in more states than any competitor.

I will now turn the call over to DraftKings’ CFO, Jason Park, who will discuss our third quarter results, and how we are currently thinking about the rest of 2020 and 2021.

Jason Park — Chief Finance Officer

Thank you, Jason, and good morning, everyone. Before I begin, I want to remind everyone that we will be discussing our results on a combined company pro forma basis to improve comparability, as if the business combination had closed on January 1, 2019. Pro forma means that we’re including B2B for the nine months ended September 30, for both 2019 and 2020 rather than just from April 24 through September 30 in 2020.

In Q3 2020, we delivered $133 million of revenue, a 42% year-over-year increase. These results were fantastic and would have been roughly $15 million stronger were it not for the unusually low hold for NFL games during the first three weeks of the season. On a year-to-date basis, we have generated $321 million of pro forma revenue, representing 19% year-over-year growth, which obviously includes several months that were deeply impacted by COVID. Our B2C segment, which represents our US product offerings of daily fantasy sports, sportsbook and iGaming, generated $104 million of revenue in Q3, up 55% compared to the same period in 2019. We launched iGaming in West Virginia and online sports betting in Illinois during the third quarter, and we were live in the seven new states for NFL Week 1 versus Q3 2019. These factors, combined with the packed sports calendar were the major drivers of our growth.

On a year-to-date basis, our B2C segment has grown 29%. B2C monthly unique payers in the quarter increased 64% year-over-year to 1.02 million. The increase reflects strong unique payer retention and acquisition across DFS, OSB, and iGaming. On a year-to-date basis, MUPs have increased 20%. MUPs also grew at an impressive year-over-year rate in October, as we continue to realize the positive impact of our external marketing spend. Average revenue per monthly unique payer or ARPMUP was $34 in Q3, representing a 6% decrease versus the same period in 2019. Our ARPMUP was impacted by the forementioned low NFL hold and promotional activity, offset by increased engagement with our iGaming and online sportsbook product offerings. On a year-to-date basis, ARPMUP has increased 7% versus 2019.

Turning to our B2B results. Our B2B business generated $29 million of revenue in the quarter, a very solid 11% growth rate compared to the same period in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter widened to negative $197 million, as we rolled out our new state playbook in multiple jurisdictions and continued to invest in our product technology and G&A functions. Gross margin rate for the business declined as we shifted our business away from higher margin DFS, as well as increased promotional activity. GAAP gross margin rate declined more due to the amortization of acquired intangibles related to the business combination.

Our sales and marketing spend was $203 million on a GAAP basis, and $191 million after excluding stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization. The year-over-year increase in marketing investment had a positive impact as you can see from the increase in our MUPs. The majority of the $191 million in Q3 sales and marketing spend was for external marketing. The primary driver for our year-over-year increase in external marketing is that we had seven states where we are live for the first time for NFL Week 1, including Illinois. In addition, the pent-up demand, and unique sports calendar, combined for strong engagement and return on advertising spend.

Product and technology and general and administrative expenses were $54 million and $127 million on a GAAP basis, respectively and $31 million and $36 million, respectively, after excluding stock-based compensation, transaction expenses and other non-cash and non-recurring charges. The year-over-year growth in these cost categories was primarily from headcount increases, including the annualization of hires we made in 2019.

Moving on to our balance sheet and liquidity. We are well capitalized to execute our multi-year plan and address our key priorities of taking advantage of this unique time for customer acquisition, entering new states as they legalize, continuing to lead the market on product innovation and exploring opportunistic and accretive M&A. We ended the third quarter with $1.1 billion of cash on our balance sheet and no debt. Taking into account our follow-on equity offering in October as well as a $295 million use of cash to net settled restricted stock units, we expect our cash balance to be approximately $1.7 billion at year-end.

Regarding the net share settlement, the RSUs that vested on October 20 resulted in the requirement for the Company to withhold tax. The Company held back shares to satisfy the withholding obligation, delivered only the net shares to the participants, and paid the taxes. As a result, we reduced our diluted share count by about 2%. I want to reiterate that no shares of Class A common stock were transferred or sold by our officers in connection with the vesting of these RSUs or the October offering, other than the shares with held by the Company, which are reported as a disposition of shares.

Having now generated $321 million of pro forma revenue in the first nine months of 2020, we are increasing our guidance from $500 million to $540 million to $540 million to $560 million of pro forma revenue for the full year, which equates to year-over-year growth of 25% to 30%. This increase reflects strong performance in October and substantial user activation, due largely to our Q3 marketing spend. We assume that all sports calendars will continue as announced, and that we continue to operate in states in which we are live today. The range also assumes that the Governor of Illinois does not extend their suspension of the in-person registration requirement. Future revenues and marketing spend will be higher for each month Illinois chooses to extend the suspension.

In terms of MUPs and ARPMUP, we expect MUP growth for the full-year 2020 to exceed 2019’s growth rate. While ARPMUP growth for 2020 is expected to be below 2019’s growth rate, but slightly higher than our year-to-date growth rate.

Turning to pro forma adjusted EBITDA. We are continuing to invest in marketing, given the strong marketing spend efficacy we are seeing, as well as our investments in the launch of sports betting in Tennessee. As a result, we expect our adjusted EBITDA loss in Q4 to be a little more than half of the loss recorded in Q3, again, based on the states in which we are live today. As a reminder, our marketing spend is highly flexible and can be reduced or paused altogether, if the sport calendar shifts.

In the future, we expect to provide full-year guidance only once annually on our year-end call. However, since we provided a 2021 revenue outlook of $700 million during the de-SPAC process, and because we are seeing strong results from recent marketing investments, we want to provide an update on our 2021 revenue outlook on this call. Though, we are still in the process of finalizing our 2021 plans, we believe that our 2021 revenues will likely be in the range of $750 million to $850 million. This range is based on the same assumptions we used for our 2020 guidance. In particular, that all professional and college sports calendars that have been announced come to fruition, including the commencement of their 2020 to 2021 seasons, and that we continue to operate in states in which we are live today, which collectively represent 20% of the US population for mobile sports betting and 7% of the US population for iGaming. We will continue to refine and update our internal budgets, as we move through Q4 and will issue formal 2021 revenue guidance on our Q4 and full year earnings call.

That concludes our remarks, and we will now open the line up for questions.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.