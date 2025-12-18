Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
DRI Earnings: Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2026 sales and profit rise YoY
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI), a leading fine dining restaurant chain, on Thursday reported an increase in sales and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.
Total sales increased 7.3% year-over-year to $3.1 billion in the second quarter. Consolidated same-restaurant sales increased 4.3% year-over-year, with Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse comparable sales growing 4.7% and 5.9%, respectively.
Net earnings per share from continuing operations were $2.03, compared to $1.82 per share in Q2 2025. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations increased to $2.08 in Q3 from $2.03 in the prior-year quarter.
“Despite facing significant commodity headwinds, we leveraged our four competitive advantages to provide strong value for our guests, and we made appropriate investments in the business to ensure long-term success,” said Darden’s CEO Rick Cardenas.
