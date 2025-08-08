Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Dropbox Q2 2025 adj. earnings rise despite modest decline in revenues
Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) reported mixed results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, with adjusted earnings increasing and revenues declining modestly.
The tech firm, a leading cloud-based document management platform, reported adjusted earnings of $0.71 per share for the second quarter, compared to $0.60 per share in the corresponding period last year. On a reported basis, net income rose to $125.6 million or $0.45 per share in Q2 from $110.5 million or $0.34 per share in Q2 2024.
Meanwhile, second-quarter revenues decreased slightly to $625.7 million from $634.5 million in the year-ago quarter. On a constant currency basis, revenue was down 1.3% year-over-year.
“We’re seeing early signs of stability in our Core FSS business, even at more efficient investment levels. At the same time, Dash—powered by AI—continues to build momentum, with stronger customer engagement in the last quarter as people increasingly turn to intelligent tools to improve their work,” said Dropbox’s CEO Drew Houston.
Prior Performance
