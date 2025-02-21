Dropbox Q4 adj. earnings surge; revenue rises modestly

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) has reported a sharp increase in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenues increased modestly.
The tech firm, a leading cloud-based document management platform, reported adjusted earnings of $0.73 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to $0.50 per share in the corresponding period last year. On a reported basis, net income was $102.8 million or $0.34 per share in Q4, compared to $227.3 million or $0.66 per share in Q4 of 2023.
Revenues increased 1% year-over-year to $643.6 million in the December quarter. The top line benefited from a modest increase in the number of paying users to 18.22 million.
“Looking ahead to 2025, we’ll continue with our strategy of scaling Dash, simplifying and strengthening our profitable core business, and integrating Dash and FSS to deliver even greater value to our customers. While still early, the positive feedback from our Dash users has been encouraging, validating the need for practical AI-powered tools that solve real customer pain points in finding and securing all their content,” said Dropbox’s CEO Drew Houston.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Autodesk set to report Q4 earnings on Feb. 27. Here’s what to expect
Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has reported higher quarterly revenue and earnings so far in FY25, leveraging the ongoing digitalization across industries, and is expected to maintain that trend when it
ADI Q1 Call Highlights: China’s Growth, AI Opportunities & Bullish Outlook!
Analog Devices Inc, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of analog, mixed signal, and DSP integrated circuits, in its Q1 earnings call discussed strong performance in China's automotive
Key metrics from Alibaba Group’s (BABA) Q3 2025 earnings results
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported earnings results for the third quarter of 2025. Revenue was $38.38 billion, up 8% year-over-year. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $6.70