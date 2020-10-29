Duke Realty Corp. (DRE) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Duke Realty Corp. (NYSE: DRE) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

James B. Connor — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Ron and good afternoon everyone. First of all, I hope you and all of your families are healthy and safe as we all endeavor to get through this pandemic. We had a great quarter and the outlook for our business is very bright. Demand for our state-of-the-art logistic space continues to remain resilient amidst the volatile economic environment and the uneven recovery that’s underway.

The consumer remains relatively healthy on the spending front with advanced August and September retail sales numbers, up 4% and 6% year-over-year, respectively. E-commerce sales were up over 40% in Q2 and estimates for full year growth 2020 are north of 30%. Online sales activity remains robust with e-commerce penetration rate as a percentage of total retail sales rising 6 to 7 [Phonetic] percentage points so far in 2020 and expected to maintain at that penetration rate going forward.

Numerous cargo transportation indices have also turned positive recently with rail cargo and truck tonnage both up about 5% year-over-year and now only slightly below peak levels. Also, the last two months of inbound west coast container traffic has been up 11% to 14%, each of the last two months, all good indicators for the holiday season and perhaps the inventory restocking themes we’ve been talking about. Nationwide real estate fundamentals for the quarter also ended up relatively strong, given the surge in leasing, primarily from e-commerce or omni channel oriented firms, as well as third-party logistics firms. The result was the 47th straight quarter of net absorption, despite many forecast predicting the opposite.

Even more encouraging has been the resiliency and performance of our portfolio. For the third quarter, we achieved 32% rent growth in rental rates on a GAAP basis and 17% on a cash basis. We started four development projects totaling $261 million with solid value creation margins. We have a strong pipeline of build-to-suit prospects, which in total is back above pre-COVID levels. We signed 7.3 million square feet of leases, which contributed to a 30 basis point increase in total portfolio occupancy to 95.6%. Leasing was fairly broad-based across industries with about 30% of it tied to e-commerce. And our monthly rent collections remains very strong at 99.9% for the quarter, including executed deferral agreements.

The end result is our year-to-date performance and full year expectations now exceed our beginning of the year expectations. Based on these results and our optimism for the balance of the year, we have raised the dividend and revised our guidance metrics. Mark will go over these changes in detail momentarily.

Now, let me turn it over to Steve to cover our real estate operations in more detail.

Steven W. Schnur — Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Thanks, Jim. In the third quarter, the U.S. demand was 57 million square feet and for deliveries were 68 million square feet. This resulted in a flat vacancy rate from the previous quarter of 4.7%. For the full year, the major research firms project deliveries in the mid-200 million square foot range and demand to be 160 million square feet to 170 million square feet.

Given this outlook, we expect the high-4% to maybe 5% vacancy rate nationally. On the rent side, CBRE estimates nationwide rent growths for this year to be in the mid-single-digit range. For next year, early projections for demand and deliveries remain in the 250 million square foot range, with an historically high pre-leasing estimate of those deliveries. This bodes very well for the market to remain in balance.

As I noted on our last call, and per recent CBRE and GLL forecasts, the intermediate and long-term demand situation is very favorable for our sector. We had an excellent quarter on the demand front with total leasing volume, as Jim mentioned, of 7.3 million square feet for our portfolio. Our team did a great job of pushing rents with rental rate growth on new leases of 32% on a net effective basis and 17% on a cash basis.

As you saw from our press release last night, our lease renewal rate of 46% or 67% when including backfills was lower than historical levels. Part of the story here is, one, just the sheer volume of leasing was considerably lower than average and, two, our high occupancy levels and strong rent collections. We’re continuing to aggressively push rents. So that also has some impact on the number.

One of the more notable leases signed this quarter was a 1.1 million square foot new lease for 100% of our speculative project under construction in the Inland Empire, California. This facility is not expected to go into service until the second quarter of 2021. It’s a great example of our team’s success and leasing speculative developments well ahead of our underwriting.

As we noted on our last call and as referenced by CBRE research, there continues to be a post pandemic trend to larger lease sites. In our own portfolio, during the pandemic, we realized an increase in the average leases transacted by about 38%. As we’ve emphasized before, we believe the size and term of our transactions, our modern portfolio features, and the credit profile of our tenants represents an element of differentiation and stability in terms of our portfolio cash flow.

And speaking of cash flow, I’ll give you an update on rent collections. As most of you are aware and per numerous sell side research reports, we’ve reported some of the very best collection rates in the entire REIT industry since the onset of the pandemic. Our monthly collections have trended better every month since the start of the pandemic and amounts due under deferral agreements have been fully collected. Some tenants have even repaid their deferred rent ahead of schedule to avoid interest charges. For the third quarter, and including the month of October as well, our overall collections have averaged 99.93% including the executed deferral agreements.

On the new development front, as we noted on our late July earnings call, the demand for newly developed logistics space was coming back strong and then we plan to commence new projects very soon. During the third quarter, we started four new projects totaling $261 million in costs that were 28% pre-leased on average. Two of the starts were speculative projects totaling 1.4 million square feet in Southern California and Seattle markets. We also started a 220,000 square foot project in Miami that is 72% pre-leased. The fourth development was a build-to-suit project totaling 415,000 square feet in Eastern Pennsylvania for Reckitt Benckiser Health. This is our second build-to-suit project for Reckitt who’s a global manufacturer of Lysol, wipes and other healthcare products.

In summary, the third quarter was a great reflection of the health of logistics market and the strength of our portfolio. I’ll now turn the call over to Nick to discuss the acquisitions in this new environment.

Nick Anthony — Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer

Thanks, Steve. On acquisitions, we continue to be strategic and selective and had a lot of good investment activity during the third quarter. We closed on four transactions to acquire a total of five facilities totaling 680,000 square feet for a total cost of $112 million. The assets are all located in coastal Tier 1 markets with three facilities in Northern California, one in the Seattle market and one in Northern New Jersey. We were working on three of the four transactions pre-COVID and we’re able to transact at a slightly lower purchase prices, discounts that are not available in the market today. All these transactions have certain attractive long-term return characteristics such as below market rents, the potential for redevelopment, and/or were likely marketed.

Overall, we believe we acquired these assets below replacement cost, with unlevered IRR expectations in the low-7% range. This quarter is also an example of how our acquisition opportunities can be lumpy quarter-to-quarter, as well as an example that we are mainly focused on single-asset transactions with the potential to capture a yield premium.

On the disposition side, we closed on the sale of a 280,000 square foot building in Indianapolis for $18.5 million at a 5% cap rate. As implied by our 2020 disposition guidance of a $300 million midpoint, we have a number of disposition transactions expected to close in the fourth quarter. These deals are all in the final mortgage stages or under agreement. Some of these assets, as well as future dispositions, include Amazon as a tenant as we manage our overall exposure, given the significant amount of business we continue to transact on with this key customer.

I’ll now turn it over to Mark to discuss our financial results and guidance update.

Mark A. Denien — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Nick. Good afternoon, everyone. Core FFO for the quarter was $0.40 per diluted share compared to $0.38 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020 and $0.37 per share in the third quarter of 2019. The increase to Core FFO in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter was driven by higher occupancy and rental rate growth. As a result of favorable collections history and updated credit reviews, we reversed approximately $486,000 of reserves on straight line receivables during the quarter or reporting nearly no cash bad debt expense.

We reported FFO as defined by NAREIT of $0.39 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $0.33 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in the third quarter is the result of losses on debt extinguishment recognized during the second quarter, as well as the same factors that drove the increase to Core FFO. FFO as defined by NAREIT was $0.37 cents per diluted share in the third quarter of last year.

AFFO totaled $135 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $120 million for the comparable period of 2019. This increase in AFFO is due to the earnings growth that drove the increase in Core FFO and overall continued improvements in leasing economics.

Same property NOI growth on a cash basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same periods in 2019 was 5.0% and 5.5%, respectively. Same property NOI growth for the quarter was driven by increased occupancy, rent growth and the expiration of some free rent periods. Same property NOI growth on a GAAP basis was 3.6% for the third quarter and 2.7% on a year-to-date basis.

From a capital standpoint, our leverage metrics remain very conservative with debt-to-EBITDA on a trailing 12-month basis at 5 times, consistent with the midpoint of our guidance. Our current quarter annualized debt-to-EBITDA was 4.6 times. Coupled with our substantial leverage neutral funding capacity, we have multiple levers to pull for raising new growth capital at very attractive pricing with the current state of the capital markets and state of the investment sales market. I’ll remind everyone that the capital deployment to developments is at a strong pre-leasing level.

For example, of the 3 million square feet of projects being delivered in the next two quarters, they are an aggregate 93% pre-leased with a mid-5% expected stabilized yield, and thus are immediately accretive to earnings. Also, our near-term development prospects are heavily tilted towards highly pre-leased and build-to-suit projects.

I would now like to address the changes to our 2020 guidance that we’ve made, which are based on our better-than-expected third quarter results and a continuation of our optimistic outlook for demand and tenant credit worthiness. First, we’ve increased our guidance for Core FFO to a range of $1.50 to $1.54 per diluted share from the previous range of $1.48 to $1.54 per diluted share, which equates to a $0.01 per share increase to the midpoint compared to our last guidance update in July. The increased guidance for Core FFO is driven by our strong leasing results thus far, as well as a lower estimate of bad debt expense for the remainder of the year. Page 16 of our supplemental information details our bad debt expense estimates.

For similar reasons to Core FFO, we have also increased our guidance for NAREIT FFO to a range of $1.38 to $1.44 per diluted share from the previous range of $1.35 to $1.43 per share. Also, driven by the same factors as our updated guidance for Core FFO, we’ve increased our guidance for the growth in adjusted funds from operations on a share adjusted basis to range between 4.6% and 7.7% compared to the previous range of 3.1% to 7.7%.

For same-property NOI growth on a cash basis, we have increased our guidance to a range of 4.7% to 5.1% from the previous range of 3.5% to 4.5%. This increase in guidance is a result of our leasing progress to date, continued rental rate growth and lower expectations for bad debts for the remainder of the year.

Based on our continued progress in leasing up our speculative developments, as well as our solid pipeline and build-to-suit prospects, we’ve increased guidance for 2020 development starts. Our revised guidance is between $650 million and $850 million compared to the previous range of $350 million to $550 million. Also as Nick’s team has been successful at finding some one-off acquisitions in coastal Tier 1 markets, we’ve increased our guidance for acquisitions to $225 million to $325 million compared to the previous range of $50 million to $250 million.

We’ve updated a couple more — a couple of other components of our guidance based on our more optimistic outlook as detailed in a range of estimates exhibited included in our supplemental information on our website. Now, I’ll turn it back over to Jim for a few closing remarks.

James B. Connor — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Mark. Our quarterly results were strong, highlighted by solid leasing, particularly in the speculative development pipeline, the achievement of 32% rental rate growth and a rebound in our development starts. While we are mindful of continuing macroeconomic and political risks, our resilient performance in the last two quarters and the continuing strong demand themes should provide opportunities for us to continue to drive earnings growth. This confidence was reflected in last night’s announcement that our Board of Directors has approved to raise quarterly dividend by $0.02 a share or over 8.5% over the previous dividend rate.

With that, we’ll now open up the lines to the audience. I would ask that participants keep the dialog to one question or perhaps two short questions and you, of course, are welcome to get back in the queue. Josh, you may open up the lines and we are ready to take our first question.

