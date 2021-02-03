Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
EA Earnings: Key quarterly highlights that you need to know from Electronic Arts Q3 2021 financial results
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) today reported its third quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020.
Net income for the third quarter was $211 million, or $0.72 per share, compared to net income of $346 million, or $1.18 per share in the third quarter of 2019.
Net revenues increased 5% to $1.67 billion.
“We are raising our net bookings outlook for the full year on the strength we continue to see in our business. Looking further ahead, even with the upside this year, we anticipate delivering growth in fiscal 2022, driven by the next Battlefield.”Blake Jorgensen, CFO
