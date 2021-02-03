Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

EA Earnings: Key quarterly highlights that you need to know from Electronic Arts Q3 2021 financial results

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) today reported its third quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Net income for the third quarter was $211 million, or $0.72 per share, compared to net income of $346 million, or $1.18 per share in the third quarter of 2019.

Electronic Arts Q3 2021 Earnings

Net revenues increased 5% to $1.67 billion.

“We are raising our net bookings outlook for the full year on the strength we continue to see in our business. Looking further ahead, even with the upside this year, we anticipate delivering growth in fiscal 2022, driven by the next Battlefield.”

Blake Jorgensen, CFO

Most Popular

Alibaba beats market estimates in Q3: Infographic

Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The Chinese e-commerce major reported third-quarter revenue of $33.88 billion, up 37% year-over-year and

Harley-Davidson (HOG): Q4 2020 Earnings Snapshot

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) the superbike maker reported fourth-quarter results for 2020. The revenue decreased by 32% at $725 million compared to previous year. The company suffered a net loss

Pfizer (PFE) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today. Revenues increased 12% year-over-year to $11.7 billion. On a GAAP basis, the company reported a net income of

Tags

GAMING

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top