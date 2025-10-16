Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

Earnings: A snapshot of Charles Schwab Corporation’s Q3 2025 results

Financial services company The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) reported a sharp increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Charles Schwab Corporation Q3 2025 Earnings

Total revenues increased 27% year-over-year to $6.14 billion in the September quarter. Driving the topline growth, total client assets increased 17% annually to a record $11.59 trillion.

Net income available to common stockholders was $2.36 billion or $1.26 per share in Q3, compared to $1.41 billion or $0.71 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted profit climbed 70% year-over-year to $1.31 per share during the three months.

“Strengthening organic growth trends, increasing adoption of wealth solutions, and favorable macroeconomic tailwinds powered another quarter of record revenue and earnings per share,” said Charles Schwab’s president & CEO Rick Wurster.

