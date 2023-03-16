Earnings: A snapshot of Five Below’s (FIVE) Q4 2022 results

Discount store chain Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported higher profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 when its revenues increased by double digits.

Sales increased 13% year-over-year to $1.12 billion in the fourth quarter. The company opened 48 new stores and ended the period with 1,340 outlets in 42 states. Comparable-store sales moved up by 1.9% during the three-month period.

Net profit advanced to $171.3 million or $3.07 per share in the fourth quarter from $140.2 million or $2.49 per share in the same period of 2021.

“We plan to open a record 200 new stores, convert 400 stores to the new Five Beyond format, roll out new categories and services and enhance marketing, all while leveraging data analytics and our ve-node DC network to continue to deliver the Wow that is our customer promise,” said Five Below’s CEO Joel Anderson.

