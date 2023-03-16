Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Earnings: A snapshot of Five Below’s (FIVE) Q4 2022 results
Discount store chain Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported higher profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 when its revenues increased by double digits.
Sales increased 13% year-over-year to $1.12 billion in the fourth quarter. The company opened 48 new stores and ended the period with 1,340 outlets in 42 states. Comparable-store sales moved up by 1.9% during the three-month period.
Net profit advanced to $171.3 million or $3.07 per share in the fourth quarter from $140.2 million or $2.49 per share in the same period of 2021.
Read management/analysts’ comments on quarterly results
“We plan to open a record 200 new stores, convert 400 stores to the new Five Beyond format, roll out new categories and services and enhance marketing, all while leveraging data analytics and our ve-node DC network to continue to deliver the Wow that is our customer promise,” said Five Below’s CEO Joel Anderson.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
DG Earnings: All you need to know about Dollar General’s Q4 2022 earnings results
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net sales increased 17.9% to $10.2 billion compared to the same period last year, driven mainly by positive sales contributions
Earnings: Adobe (ADBE) Q1 2023 profit, revenue increase
Design software maker Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) on Wednesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the first three months of fiscal 2023. The company also provided guidance for the second
Estee Lauder (EL): Three factors that do not work in favor of this cosmetics company
Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) were down over 1% on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 12% over the past 12 months and 4% year-to-date. The company’s