Earnings: A snapshot of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (TMO) Q2 2025 report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), a global leader in life sciences, on Wednesday announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting an increase in revenues and a modest decline in adjusted earnings.

Revenues increased 3% to $10.85 billion in Q2 from $10.54 billion in the comparable quarter of 2024. The growth mainly reflects revenue growth in the Life Sciences and Laboratory Products segments.

First-quarter earnings, on an adjusted basis, edged down to $5.36 per share from $5.37 per share in the year-ago quarter. Net income, on a reported basis, rose to $1.62 billion or $4.28 per share in the June quarter from $1.55 billion or $4.04 per share a year earlier.

“Our exceptional team continues to execute at a high level, enabling customer success while navigating the macroenvironment. The agility of our organization, powered by the PPI Business System, allowed us to effectively adapt to current market conditions, actively manage our cost base, and deliver strong operational results in the second quarter,” said Marc Casper, chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Prior Performance