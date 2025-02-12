Earnings: CVS Health reports a sharp fall in Q4 profit; revenue up 4%

Healthcare conglomerate CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) reported mixed results for the fourth quarter of 2024, with revenues growing modestly and earnings declining sharply.

December-quarter adjusted profit plunged 44% year-over-year to $1.19 per share. On a reported basis, net income was $1.62 billion or $1.30 per share in Q4, compared to $2.05 billion or $1.58 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $97.7 billion in the fourth quarter. Total same-store sales climbed 10.2% year-over-year.

“Our integrated model allows us to uniquely deliver a simpler, connected experience that saves time, saves money, and improves health,” said CVS CEO David Joyner.

Prior Performance