Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Earnings: CVS Health reports a sharp fall in Q4 profit; revenue up 4%
Healthcare conglomerate CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) reported mixed results for the fourth quarter of 2024, with revenues growing modestly and earnings declining sharply.
December-quarter adjusted profit plunged 44% year-over-year to $1.19 per share. On a reported basis, net income was $1.62 billion or $1.30 per share in Q4, compared to $2.05 billion or $1.58 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $97.7 billion in the fourth quarter. Total same-store sales climbed 10.2% year-over-year.
“Our integrated model allows us to uniquely deliver a simpler, connected experience that saves time, saves money, and improves health,” said CVS CEO David Joyner.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from Biogen’s (BIIB) Q4 2024 earnings results
Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 3% year-over-year to $2.5 billion. Net income attributable to Biogen Inc. was $266.8 million,
Important takeaways from Coca-Cola’s (KO) Q4 2024 earnings
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) has wrapped up fiscal 2024 on an upbeat note, reporting stronger-than-expected results for the final quarter of the year. Encouraged by the growth in sales
Walt Disney (DIS): A look at the performance of the streaming business in 1Q25
Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) dropped 1% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 6% over the past three months. The company delivered top and bottom line growth