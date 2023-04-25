Earnings: Danaher Corporation (DHR) Q1 2023 sales and profit decline

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR), a provider of industrial and medical products, reported lower sales and net profit for the first quarter of 2023.

The first quarter net income was $1.43 billion, or $1.94 per share, compared to $1.68 billion or $2.31 per share in the same period of last year. Adjusted earnings decreased 14% year-over-year to $2.36 per share.

The bottom line was hurt by a 7% fall in net sales to $7.2 billion, mainly due to lower sales in the Diagnostics and Biotechnology segments.

