Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Earnings: Everything you need to know about Nike’s Q2 2023 results

Sportswear giant Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) on Tuesday reported a modest increase in earnings for the second quarter of 2023, when its revenues grew in double digits. The latest numbers also came in above Wall Street’s expectations.

Nike Q2 2023 earnings infographic

Second-quarter net income was $1.33 billion or $0.85 per share, compared to $1.33 billion or $0.83 per share in the corresponding period of fiscal 2022. The bottom line was negatively impacted by an increase in operating expenses.

November-quarter revenues grew 17% from last year to $13.3 billion. The top line also came in above the consensus forecast.

Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Nike’s Q2 2023 earnings

“Consumer demand for NIKE’s portfolio of brands continues to drive strong business momentum in a dynamic environment. We remain focused on what we can control, and we are on track to deliver on our operational and financial goals — setting the foundation for sustainable, profitable growth,” said Matthew Friend, chief financial officer of Nike.

Prior Performance

  • Nike Q1 2023 earnings infographic
  • Nike Q4 2022 earnings infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

GIS Earnings: All you need to know about General Mills’ Q2 2023 earnings results

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 4% year-over-year to $5.2 billion. Organic net sales increased 11%. Net earnings attributable to General

Altria (MO): A look at the tobacco giant’s efforts in building a smoke-free portfolio

Shares of Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) stayed in red on Monday. The stock has gained 7% over the past three months. The difficult macroeconomic environment which has impacted consumers’

Trxade Health Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) Q4 2022 Research Summary

Trxade Health Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS), an integrated drug procurement and delivery platform, is on a mission to empower the independent pharmacy market by making healthcare services and pharmaceutical products affordable

Tags

apparelFootwear

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top