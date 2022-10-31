Earnings: Everything you need to know about T-Mobile’s Q3 results

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) has said its customer base expanded further in the third quarter of 2022, but the telecom giant’s revenues and earnings declined.

At the end of the quarter, T-Mobile had around 111.8 million customers, which is higher compared to the prior quarter and the third quarter of 2021. Total revenues, meanwhile, decreased by 1% annually to $19.48 billion during the three-month period.

As a result, third-quarter net income dropped to $508 million or $0.40 per share from $691 million or $0.55 per share in the prior-year quarter. At $7.04 billion, adjusted EBITDA was up 3%

“We’ve always said our aspiration was to be the first and only provider to offer customers both the best network and the best value without having to sacrifice one for the other — and based on another set of standout customers and financial results for Q3, it’s clear we’re delivering on that promise,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile.