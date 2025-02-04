Earnings: Highlights of AMD’s Q4 2024 report

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) on Tuesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Fourth-quarter earnings, on an adjusted basis, were $1.09 per share, compared to $0.77 per share in the same period of 2023. On a reported basis, net income was $482 million or $0.29 per share in Q4, compared to $667 million or $0.41 per share in the prior-year period.
The company reported revenues of $7.66 billion for the December quarter, compared to $6.17 billion in the comparable period in the prior year.
Prior Performance
