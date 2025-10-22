Earnings: Highlights of IBM’s Q3 2025 report

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), a leading IT services and consulting company, announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings.
The tech firm reported revenues of $16.3 billion for the third quarter, compared to $14.97 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $2.65 per share in Q3, compared to $2.3 per share a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the company posted a net income of $1.74 billion or $1.84 per share for the third quarter, compared to a loss of $330 million or $0.36 per share in the corresponding quarter last year.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
As Altria (MO) gears up for its Q3 2025 earnings, a few points to note
Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) stayed green on Thursday. The stock has gained 8% over the past three months. The tobacco company is scheduled to report its earnings results
HON Earnings: Honeywell reports higher Q3 sales and adj. profit
Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON), a diversified technology company, on Thursday reported an increase in sales and earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The company also revised its full-year
Key metrics from American Airlines’ (AAL) Q3 2025 earnings results
American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total operating revenues of $13.69 billion remained relatively unchanged versus the year-ago period. Net loss amounted