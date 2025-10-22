Earnings: Highlights of IBM’s Q3 2025 report

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), a leading IT services and consulting company, announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings.

The tech firm reported revenues of $16.3 billion for the third quarter, compared to $14.97 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $2.65 per share in Q3, compared to $2.3 per share a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the company posted a net income of $1.74 billion or $1.84 per share for the third quarter, compared to a loss of $330 million or $0.36 per share in the corresponding quarter last year.