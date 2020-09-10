Software giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported a 15% growth in first-quarter earnings, aided by a modest increase in revenues. The market responded positively to the stronger-than-expected results and the company’s stock gained on Thursday evening.

At $9.37 billion, revenues were up 2% year-over-year in the first three months of fiscal 2021. The top-line also surpassed the market’s projection.

Adjusted earnings moved up to $0.93 per share from $0.81 per share in the first quarter of 2020 and topped the Street view. Net income, including one-off items, was $2.25 billion or $0.72 per share, compared to $2.14 billion or $0.63 per share last year.

Oracle’s shares climbed to an all-time high earlier this month, maintaining the uptrend that started after the March-selloff. The stock closed Thursday’s trading lower but gained during the extended session.