Earnings: Highlights of Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Q4 2021 financial results
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) has reported stronger than expected earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021. The beauty store chain also provided guidance for fiscal 2022.
At $2.7 billion, fourth-quarter net sales were up 24% from the prior-year period, and above the consensus estimates. Comparable store sales increased 21.4% during the three-month period.
Net income moved up to $289.4 million or $5.41 per share from $171.5 million or $3.03 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Analysts were looking for slower growth for the latest quarter.
“Our fiscal year ended with better-than-expected performance, reflecting excellent, enterprise-wide execution against our fourth quarter plans as well as stronger consumer demand and the strength of Ulta Beauty’s differentiated model,” said Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer of Ulta Beauty.
Shares of Ulta Beauty have gained 19% in the past twelve months. The stock traded slightly lower early Friday.
