Earnings: IBM Q2 profit beats estimates; revenue up 9%

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) said its second-quarter 2022 revenues increased 9%. The results also surpassed experts’ predictions.
Reflecting the strong performance of the key business segments, the company’s total revenues increased 9% year-over-year to $15.5 billion in the second quarter. The latest number also exceeded the consensus forecast.
Second-quarter adjusted earnings from continuing operations rose 43% annually to $2.31 per share and topped the estimates. Unadjusted net profit was $1.46 billion or $1.61 per share, compared to last year’s income of $810 million or $0.90 per share.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on IBM’s Q2 2022 earnings
Shares of IBM closed Monday’s trading lower and lost further soon after the earnings report. In the past six months, the stock gained around 4%.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Charles Schwab (SCHW) reports positive results for Q2; revenues up 13%
Financial services company The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) on Monday reported higher earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2022. The top line slightly exceeded Wall Street’s forecast.
GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs Q2 2022 earnings results
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results. Net revenues decreased 23% year-over-year to $11.86 billion. Net earnings applicable to common shareholders declined 48% to
Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported its second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 6% year-over-year to $22.7 billion. Net income was $6.2