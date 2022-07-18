Earnings: IBM Q2 profit beats estimates; revenue up 9%

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) said its second-quarter 2022 revenues increased 9%. The results also surpassed experts’ predictions.

Reflecting the strong performance of the key business segments, the company’s total revenues increased 9% year-over-year to $15.5 billion in the second quarter. The latest number also exceeded the consensus forecast.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings from continuing operations rose 43% annually to $2.31 per share and topped the estimates. Unadjusted net profit was $1.46 billion or $1.61 per share, compared to last year’s income of $810 million or $0.90 per share.

Shares of IBM closed Monday’s trading lower and lost further soon after the earnings report. In the past six months, the stock gained around 4%.

