International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) on Wednesday reported an increase in adjusted earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2024.

Third-quarter revenues came in at $15.0 billion, compared to $14.75 billion in the corresponding period of 2023. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $2.30 per share in Q3, compared to $2.20 per share a year earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net loss of $330 billion or $0.36 per share, compared to a profit of $1.70 billion or $1.84 per share in the prior year quarter.

