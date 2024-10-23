Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Earnings: IBM Q3 2024 adjusted profit rises on higher revenues
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) on Wednesday reported an increase in adjusted earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2024.
Third-quarter revenues came in at $15.0 billion, compared to $14.75 billion in the corresponding period of 2023. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $2.30 per share in Q3, compared to $2.20 per share a year earlier.
On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net loss of $330 billion or $0.36 per share, compared to a profit of $1.70 billion or $1.84 per share in the prior year quarter.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Boeing (BA) Q3 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues dipped 1% year-over-year to $17.8 billion. Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders was $6.17 billion, or
KO Earnings: Coca-Cola Q3 adjusted profit rises and beats Street view
Soft drink giant The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024. Earnings also exceeded analysts’ estimates. Earnings, adjusted for special items,
T Earnings: All you need to know about AT&T’s Q3 2024 earnings results
AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues totaled $30.2 billion versus $30.4 billion in the year-ago quarter. Net loss attributable to common stock was