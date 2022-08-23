Earnings Infographic: A snapshot of JD.com’s (JD) Q2 2022 report

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) on Tuesday reported a 5% growth in second-quarter revenues. Earnings of the China-based e-commerce firm increased by double-digits during the period.

On an adjusted basis, earnings increased 40% year-over-year to $0.61 per ADS. On an unadjusted basis, net profit more than doubled to $653 million or $0.41 per ADS.

At $39.9 billion, second-quarter revenues were up 5% from the corresponding period of 2021. At the end of June 2022, JD.com had a total of 580.8 million active customer accounts, which is up 9% year-over-year.

“Our emphasis on financial discipline and operational efficiency has allowed us to return to shareholders in the form of share repurchases as well as a special cash dividend issued during the quarter. We will continue to focus on generating strong shareholder returns while maintaining our commitment to investing for the long term,” said Sandy Xu, Chief Financial Officer of JD.com.