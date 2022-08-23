Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

Earnings: Intuit (INTU) Q4 profit drops but tops expectations; revenue down 6%

Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported lower earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022. However, the results beat Wall Street’s estimates.

Intuit Q4 2022 earnings infographic

At $2.41 billion, fourth-quarter revenues were down 6% from the year-ago period but came in above experts’ projections. The top line was negatively impacted by weakness in the Consumer Group and ProConnect segments.

Adjusted earnings decreased to $1.10 per share in the latest quarter from $1.97 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021 but exceeded the forecast. On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $56 million or $0.20 per share, compared to a profit of $380 million or $1.37 per share last year.

Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Intuit’s Q4 results

Intuit’s shares closed Tuesday’s regular session higher and continued the uptrend during the extended session soon after the earnings announcement.

Prior Performance

  • Intuit Q3 2022 earnings infographic
  • Intuit Q2 2022 earnings infographic
  • Intuitive Q4 2021 earnings infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Infographic: Key highlights from J.M. Smucker’s (SJM) Q1 2023 earnings results

The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales inched up 1% year-over-year to $1.87 billion, beating estimates. Net income declined to $109.8 million, or

DKS Earnings: DICK’S Sporting Goods Q2 sales, profit decline

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) on Tuesday reported lower earnings and net sales for the second quarter of 2022 amid weak comparable sales performance. Net sales decreased 5% year-over-year

M Earnings: All you need to know about Macy’s Q2 2022 earnings results

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net sales dipped slightly to $5.60 billion from $5.65 billion in the same quarter a year ago. Comparable sales

Tags

FintechSoftware Services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top