Earnings: Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) reports higher revenue and profit for Q1 2025
Healthcare technology company Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Wednesday reported a sharp increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025. The company’s worldwide da Vinci procedures grew 17% YoY.
First-quarter revenues climbed 19% from last year to $2.25 billion, aided by revenue growth across all operating segments. The total installed system base at the end of the quarter was 10,189.
Earnings, excluding special items, jumped 21% annually to $1.81 per share during the three months. Unadjusted profit rose 28% to $698.4 million in the March quarter and earnings per share grew 27% to $1.92.
