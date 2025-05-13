Earnings: JD.Com Q1 profit jumps on double-digit revenue growth

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) on Tuesday reported a sharp increase in revenue and adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2025.

The China-based e-commerce company’s first-quarter earnings, adjusted for special items, increased 49% year-over-year to $1.16 per ADS. On an unadjusted basis, net profit rose sharply to $1.5 billion or $0.99 per ADS during the three months.

The strong bottom-line growth reflects a 16% increase in revenues to $41.5 billion in the March quarter. Net Product revenue and Net Service revenue increased by 16% and 14% respectively during the three months.

Ian Su Shan, CFO of JD.com, said, “In the first quarter, both our product and service revenues achieved double-digit growth year-on-year, further accelerating on a sequential basis, while the bottom line also continued to expand steadily.”

Prior Performance