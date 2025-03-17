Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Earnings: Niu net loss narrows in Q4 2024; revenue climbs
Electric scooter maker Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) on Monday reported a narrower net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenues increased sharply during the three months.
The company reported a net loss of RMB72.5 million or RMB0.91 per ADS in the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of RMB130.17 million or RMB1.65 per ADS in Q4 2023.
Total sales increased 71% year-over-year to RMB819.2 million in the fourth quarter. E-scooter sales volumes in China and international markets grew by 65% and 63%, respectively. For the first quarter of 2025, the management expects revenues to be in the range of RMB631 million to RMB707 million.
