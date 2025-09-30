Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Other Industries
Earnings: Paychex Q1 adj. profit rises on higher revenues, beats Street view
Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) on Tuesday reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Earnings also exceeded analysts’ estimates.
The Rochester-based human capital management solutions provider reported revenues of $1.54 billion for the first quarter, compared to $1.32 billion in Q1 2025. The latest number is in line with Wall Street’s estimates.
Earnings, on an adjusted basis, moved up to $1.22 per share in the first quarter from $1.16 per share in the same period last year. Earnings topped expectations. Net income, including special items, was $383.8 million or $1.06 per share in Q1, down from last year’s profit of $427.4 million or $1.18 per share.
John Gibson, chief executive officer of Paychex, said, “Our first quarter results reflect continued progress integrating Paycor and sustained demand for our comprehensive HCM solutions. The early realization of cost and revenue synergies from the Paycor acquisition reinforces our confidence in the strategic rationale of the deal, which includes significant cross-selling potential.”
