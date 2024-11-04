Earnings Preview: Marriott International reports Q3 2024 results

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Monday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in revenue and adjusted profit.
- The company’s total revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $6.26 billion in the third quarter, reflecting growth across all operating segments
- Comparable systemwide constant dollar Revenue Per Available Room increased 3% year-over-year worldwide — 2.1% in the U.S. & Canada and 5.4% in international markets
- Third-quarter earnings per share came in at $2.07, on a reported basis, compared to $2.51 per share in the year-ago quarter
- On an adjusted basis, earnings increased to $2.26 per share in Q3 from $2.11 per share in the prior-year period
- On a reported basis, net income was $584 million in the September quarter, compared to $752 million a year earlier
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.23 billion in the third quarter, compared to $1.14 billion in the same period last year
