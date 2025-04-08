Earnings preview: What to expect when these major banks report Q1 2025 results

The leading players in the banking industry are set to report their earnings results for the first quarter of 2025 over this week and the next. While majors JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will report their results on Friday, April 11, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) will announce its earnings on Monday, April 14, followed by Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and Citigroup (NYSE: C) on Tuesday, April 15, all before market open. Here’s a look at what to expect from these reports:

JPMorgan

Analysts are projecting earnings of $4.64 per share on revenues of $44.1 billion for JPMorgan in Q1 2025. This compares to earnings of $4.44 per share on revenues of $41.9 billion reported in Q1 2024. In Q4 2024, reported revenue grew 11% year-over-year to $42.7 billion while EPS grew 58% to $4.81.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is expected to report revenue of $16.5 billion and earnings of $2.19 per share in Q1 2025. This compares to revenue of $15.1 billion and EPS of $2.02 reported in Q1 2024. In Q4 2024, revenues grew 26% YoY to $16.2 billion while EPS amounted to $2.22.

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is projected to report revenue of $20.76 billion for the first quarter of 2025 which compares to revenue of $20.86 billion reported in the same period a year ago. The consensus target for EPS is $1.23 which compares to EPS of $1.20 reported in Q1 2024. In Q4 2024, revenues remained flat YoY at $20.4 billion while EPS rose 66% to $1.43.

Goldman Sachs

Analysts are forecasting revenue of $14.71 billion for GS in Q1 2025 which implies a growth of over 3% from the same period a year ago. EPS for Q1 2025 is projected to be $12.27 which compares to EPS of $11.58 reported in Q1 2024. In Q4 2024, revenues increased 23% YoY to $13.87 billion while EPS was $11.95.

Bank of America

Bank of America is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share on revenue of $26.9 billion for Q1 2025. This compares to EPS of $0.76 on revenue of $25.8 billion reported in Q1 2024. In Q4 2024, revenues increased 15% YoY to $25.3 billion while EPS amounted to $0.82.

Citigroup

Citigroup is expected to report earnings of $1.85 per share on revenue of $21.2 billion in Q1 2025. This compares to EPS of $1.58 on revenue of $21.1 billion reported in Q1 2024. In Q4 2024, the company reported EPS of $1.34 on revenue of $19.6 billion.