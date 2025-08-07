Earnings Preview: What to look for when Cisco Systems reports Q4 2025 results

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), a global leader in data networking solutions, is set to report its fourth-quarter results next week. The company has gained notable momentum in AI integration recently, driven by its secure networking portfolio and deepening partnerships with hyperscalers and enterprise clients. Despite persistent macroeconomic headwinds and tariff-related pressures, Cisco continues to advance its infrastructure strategy.

Cisco is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, August 13, at 4:05 ET. Wall Street’s consensus earnings per share estimate, on an adjusted basis, is $0.98, higher than the 87 cents the company earned in the comparable quarter of fiscal 2024. It is estimated that Q4 revenue grew 7.2% year-over-year to $14.62 billion.

Stock Gains

The San Jose-headquartered tech firm’s stock reached an all-time high this week, briefly crossing the $70 mark. The shares have maintained a consistent upward trajectory in recent weeks, supported by strong investor sentiment and anticipation ahead of the upcoming earnings. If the current momentum holds, the uptrend could extend into the post-earnings period. The management has consistently increased dividends over the past several years, resulting in a current yield of 2.5% which is notably above the S&P 500 average.

In the third quarter of FY25, Cisco’s revenue grew across all operating segments, resulting in an 11% rise in total revenues to $14.1 billion. The stronger-than-expected top-line performance translated into an increase in Q3 adjusted earnings per share to $0.96 from $0.88 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Beat

Over the years, the company’s quarterly earnings have consistently beaten estimates. Unadjusted net income was $2.5 billion or $0.62 per share in Q3, compared to $1.9 billion or $0.46 per share in the same period of fiscal 2024. The company said it received more than $600 million or AI infrastructure orders from web-scale customers in Q3, bringing its year-to-date total to well over $1 billion.

From Cisco’s Q3 2025 Earnings Call:

“We remain focused on making strategic investments in innovation across our business to best capitalize on the significant growth opportunities we see ahead, all underpinned by disciplined spend management. It’s this powerful combination that continues to fuel our strong cash flow generation as well as our ability to return significant value to our shareholders.”

On Thursday, CSCO opened well above its 52-week average price of $59.41 and traded higher in the early hours of the session. The shares have gained about 12% in the past six months.