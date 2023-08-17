Categories Earnings, Other Industries
Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Amcor’s Q4 2023 financial results
Packaging solutions provider Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2024.
- Fourth-quarter net income increased to $181 million or $0.12 per share from $109 million or $0.07 per share a year earlier
- Net sales decreased to $3.67 billion in the June quarter from $3.91 billion in the prior-year period.
- Gross profit was $722 million in the three-month period, down from $794 million reported in Q4 2022
- For fiscal 2023, the company reported net sales of $14.69 billion, which is in line with the prior year on a comparable constant currency basis
- For fiscal 2024, the management expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of 67 cents to 71 cents.
- The guidance for full-year adjusted free cash flow is between $850 million to $950 million
