Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Amcor’s Q4 2025 financial results

Packaging solutions provider Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) has reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025. The company also issued guidance for fiscal 2026.
- Fourth-quarter net sales increased 43% year-over-year to $5.08 billion, excluding currency impact
- The company incurred a loss of $39 million in Q4, compared to a profit of $257 million in Q4 2024
- On a per-share basis, net loss was $1.9 in the June quarter, vs. earnings of $17.8 last year
- Excluding special items, fourth-quarter earnings were $20.0 per share, vs. 21.1 per share a year earlier
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA increased 43% annually to $789 million
- For fiscal 2026, the management expects adjusted earnings to be 80-83 cents per share, representing12-17% constant currency growth
- Free Cash Flow is expected to be between $1.8 billion and $1.9 billion in fiscal 2026
- In April, Amcor closed its all-stock acquisition of Berry Global Group, Inc
