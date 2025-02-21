Categories Earnings, Hospitality
Earnings Summary: Highlights of Booking Holdings’ (BKNG) Q4 2024 report
Travel technology company Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) has announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, reporting a strong increase in bookings and adjusted earnings.
- Room nights grew 13% to 261 million in the December quarter from 231 million in the prior-year period
- The company reported total revenues of $5.47 billion for the December quarter, up 14% year-over-year
- Fourth-quarter net income grew by more than three times to $1.1 billion
- On a per-share basis, earnings increased sharply to $31.95 in Q4 from $6.28 per share a year earlier
- Adjusted earnings per share was $41.55 in the December quarter, compared to $32.0 in Q4 2023
- Q4 gross bookings grew 17% from a year earlier, or 18% on a constant-currency basis
- Alternative accommodation room nights at Booking.com increased a high-teens percentage in Q4
