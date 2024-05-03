Earnings Summary: Highlights of Cboe Global Markets’ (CBOE) Q1 2024 results

Financial services company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) on Friday announced an increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the March quarter.
- First-quarter earnings, including special items, increased 20% annually to $1.96 per share
- On an adjusted basis, Q1 earnings were $2.15 per share, which is up 13% from the year-ago period
- Net Revenue for the March quarter advanced 7% annually to a record high of $502.1 million
- The company expects the higher end of organic total net revenue growth range of 5% to 7% in 2024
- The management reaffirmed the Data and Access Solutions Organic net revenue growth target of 7% to 10%
- The company lowered full-year adjusted operating expense guidance to $795-$805 million from $798-$808 million
- Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter increased by 1.4% year-over-year to 67.2%
