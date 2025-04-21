Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Comerica’s (CMA) Q1 2025 financial results

Financial services company Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) Monday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a year-over-year increase in net interest income.
- Net interest income increased to $575 million in the first quarter from $548 million in the same period last year
- At $172 million, first-quarter net income was up 25%; earnings per share rose to $1.25 from $0.98 last year
- Net interest margin increased sharply to 3.18% in Q1 from 2.80% in the prior-year quarter
- Average loans were $50.2 billion in the first quarter, vs. $51.4 billion in Q1 2024
- Average deposits rose to $61.9 billion during the three months from $65.3 billion a year earlier
- Noninterest income was $254 million in Q1, compared to $236 million in the corresponding quarter last year
