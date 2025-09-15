Categories Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) Q2 2025 report
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY), which operates a chain of casual dining and leisure facilities, on Monday reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Second-quarter revenue remained unchanged at $557.4 million, compared to the prior-year quarter
- Comparable store sales decreased 3% in the second quarter from the same period of fiscal 2024
- Net income declined to $11.4 million or $0.32 per share in Q2 from $40.3 million, or $0.99 per share last year
- Q2 adjusted net income was $14.1 million or $0.40 per share, vs. $45.7 million or $1.12 per share in Q2 2024
- The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $129.8 million for the July quarter, compared to $151.6 million a year earlier
- During the quarter, Dave & Buster’s appointed Tarun Lal as chief executive officer and as a member of the board
- The company opened three new domestic Dave & Buster’s stores in the second quarter
- It generated $34.0 million in operating cash, ending the quarter with $443.3 million of available liquidity
