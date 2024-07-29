Earnings Summary: A snapshot of DexCom’s Q2 2024 financial results

Healthcare company DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) has reported an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2024. The company also issued guidance for fiscal 2024.
- Second-quarter revenue rose 15% year-over-year to $1 billion on a reported basis and 16% on an organic basis
- US revenue grew 19% and international revenue grew 7% on a reported basis and 10% on an organic basis in Q2
- At $158 million, operating income was 15.7% of reported revenue; adjusted operating income came in at $195.4 million, 19.5% of revenue
- Q2 profit moved up to $143.5 million or $0.35 per share from $115.9 million or $0.28 per share in the prior-year period
- Adjusted profit was $174.3 million or $0.43 per share in the June quarter, vs. $139.4 million or $0.34 per share last year
- For fiscal 2024, the the company projects revenue in the range of $4.00 to 4.05 billion, 11-13% organic growth
- Full-year adjusted gross profit margin and operating margin are expected to be around 63% and 20%, respectively
- For the third quarter, the management forecasts revenue between $975 million and $1.00 billion, 1-3% organic growth
