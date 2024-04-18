Categories Earnings, Other Industries
Earnings Summary: A snapshot of DR Horton’s Q2 2024 financial results
Homebuilder D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) on Thursday reported higher net income and revenues for the second quarter of 2024.
- The company’s second-quarter net income increased 24% year-over-year to $1.2 billion or $3.52 per share
- Consolidated pre-tax income rose 23% to $1.5 billion, with a pre-tax profit margin of 16.8%
- Consolidated revenues increased 14% to $9.1 billion in Q2 from $8 billion a year earlier
- Homes Closed increased 15% annually to 22,548 homes and 14% in value to $8.5 billion during the three months
- Net sales orders increased 14% to 26,456 homes and 17% in value to $10.1 billion in the March quarter
- In Q2, rental operations pre-tax income was $33.3 million on $371.3 million of revenues from sales of 1,109 single-family rental homes and 424 multi-family rental units
- During the quarter, the company repurchased 2.7 million shares for $402.2 million and paid cash dividends of $99.2 million
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: How Alaska Air Group (ALK) performed in Q1 2024
Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total operating revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $2.23 billion. Net loss amounted to $132 million, or $1.05 per
KMI Earnings: Kinder Morgan Q1 2024 adjusted profit increases; revenue drops
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) reported higher adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2024 despite a decrease in revenues. The energy infrastructure company also issued guidance for the full
What to expect when Altria (MO) reports first quarter 2024 earnings results
Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) stayed green on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 8% over the past one month. The tobacco giant is scheduled to report its first