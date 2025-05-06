Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Duke Energy’s Q1 2025 financial results

Energy holding company Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings.
- Total operating revenues increased to $8.25 billion in the first quarter from $7.67 billion in the prior year quarter, reflecting growth across electric and gas utilities
- Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment income was $1.28 billion, compared to $1.02 billion in the first quarter of 2024
- Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment income increased to $349 million in Q1 from $284 million in the year-ago quarter
- Total net income was $1.37 billion or $1.76 per share in Q1, vs. 1.1 billion or $1.44 per share a year earlier
- On an adjusted basis, earnings rose to $1.77 per share in the March quarter from $1.44 per share in Q1 FY24
- The management reaffirmed its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance range of $6.17 to $6.42 and long-term adjusted EPS growth rate of 5% to 7% through 2029, based on the 2025 midpoint of $6.30
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: Ford Motor Company (F) Q1 2025 revenue and earnings fall
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) on Monday reported a decline in revenue and earnings for the first quarter of 2025. However, the numbers exceeded Wall Street's estimates. First-quarter earnings, on
Earnings Preview: Can Walt Disney Company (DIS) defy recession concerns?
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) had a positive start to fiscal 2025, with its streaming business turning profitable and hit movies driving strong box office revenue in the early
A few initiatives and investments that helped eBay (EBAY) in Q1 2025
Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) were up 2% on Monday. The stock has gained 13% year-to-date. The ecommerce company delivered revenue and earnings growth for the first quarter of