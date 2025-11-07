Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Duke Energy’s Q3 2025 results

Energy holding company Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting higher revenues and adjusted earnings.
- Third-quarter operating revenues increased to $8.54 billion from $8.15 billion in the prior-year quarter
- Earnings per share, both on a reported and adjusted basis, increased 11% year-over-year to $1.81 during the quarter
- The company narrowed its FY25 adjusted earnings guidance to the range of $6.25 per share to $6.35 per share
- The management reaffirmed its long-term adjusted earnings growth forecast at 5-7%, through 2029
- It expects to announce its new 2026-2030 capital plan, between $95 and $105 billion, in February next year
- Electric Utilities and Infrastructure recognized Q3 segment income of $1.66 billion, compared to $1.45 billion last year
- Gas Utilities and Infrastructure recognized a third-quarter segment loss of $26 million, vs. a loss of $25 million in Q3 2024
- Duke Energy’s consolidated reported effective tax rate for Q3 was 10.8%, compared to 11.2% in the year-ago quarter
