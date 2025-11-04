Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Eaton’s Q3 2025 financial results

Power management company Eaton Corp. (NYSE: ETN) on Tuesday reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The company also provided guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2025.
- Sales in the quarter rose 10% from last year to a record high of $7.0 billion; there was a 7% organic growth and a 3% growth from acquisitions
- Q3 net income was $1.01 billion or $2.59 per share, vs. $1.0 billion or $2.53 per share last year; adjusted EPS was $3.07
- Segment margins improved by 70 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 25.0% in the September quarter
- Operating cash flow was $1.4 billion, and free cash flow came in at $1.2 billion, up 3% and 4% YoY, respectively
- For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the management forecasts organic growth of 10-12%, and segment margins of 24.2-24.6%
- Q4 earnings per share are expected to be between $2.75 and $2.95, while adjusted EPS is expected to be in the $3.23-$3.43 range
- For fiscal 2025, Eaton forecasts organic growth of 8.5-9.5%, and segment margins of 24.1-24.5%
- It is looking for full-year earnings in the range of $10.29 per share to $10.49 per share; the guidance for adjusted EPS is $11.97-$12.17
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from McDonald’s (MCD) Q3 2025 earnings results
McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $7 billion. Global comparable sales increased 3.6%. Net income rose 1% to $2.3
AMD reports higher Q3 2025 revenue and earnings; results beat estimates
Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) on Tuesday reported an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The numbers exceeded Wall Street's expectations.
Earnings Preview: What to look for when Cisco (CSCO) reports Q1 FY26 results
Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), a leading manufacturer and distributor of data networking products, ended fiscal 2025 on a positive note, with the business benefiting from a sharp increase in