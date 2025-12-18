Earnings Summary: A snapshot of FactSet’s (FDS) Q1 2026 results

Data analytics service provider FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) on Thursday reported an increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.
- Revenues came in at $607.6 million in the first quarter, which is up 6.9% from the prior-year quarter
- Organic Annual Subscription Value (ASV) was $2.39 billion at November 30, 2025, up 5.9% year over year
- On an adjusted basis, earnings rose 3.2% from last year to $4.51 per share in the November quarter.
- Reported net income was $152.6 million or $4.06 per share in Q4, vs. $150.0 million or $3.89 per share in Q1 2025
- Q1 operating margin decreased 200 bps year-over-year to 31.6% during the three months
- The management approved an increase to the existing share repurchase authorization from $400 million to $1 billion
- For fiscal 2026, the company expects organic ASV to grow in the range of $100 million to $150 million
- Full-year revenue is expected to be in the range of $2.42 billion to $2.45 billion
- The guidance for adjusted earnings per share for FY26 is between $16.90 and $17.60
