Earnings Summary: A snapshot of FactSet’s Q2 2024 report

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS), a leading provider of data analytics services, announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024, reporting higher revenues and adjusted profit.
- Q2 revenues increased 6% to $545.9 million from $515.1 million in the prior year period. Organic revenues grew 6.0%
- Annual subscription value, plus professional services, was $2.21 billion at the end of the quarter, vs. $2.1 billion last year
- Operating margin increased to 33.3% in the second quarter from 32.9% for the same period of 2023
- Net income, on a per-share basis, increased 8% to $3.65 in the February quarter from $3.38 a year earlier, due to higher revenues and margin expansion
- Adjusted earnings per share moved up 11.1% to $4.22 in Q2 from $3.80 in the comparable period last year
- Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $218.1 million, up 9.2% from $199.7 million reported in Q2 2023
- The management expects organic ASV, plus professional services, to grow in the range of $110 million to $150 million
- Full-year revenues are expected to be in the range of $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion
- The company is looking for earnings in the range of $13.95 per share to $14.35 per share for 2024
- Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be between $15.60 and $16.00 in the fiscal year
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
FDX Earnings: FedEx Q3 2024 profit increases YoY, beats estimates
Cargo giant FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported an increase in net profit for the third quarter of 2024. The bottom line also came in above Wall Street's projections. Q3 profit,
LatAm healthcare firm Auna prepares for NYSE listing; to raise $420 million in IPO
IPO activity gathered momentum this year in a sign that the market is recovering from the weakness experienced in 2023. The resilience of the US economy and rising hopes of
What you need to know ahead of Paychex’s (PAYX) Q3 2024 earnings
Human capital management solutions provider Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) will report third-quarter results next week. The management’s outlook for the second half of 2024 is positive, reflecting the resilience of