Earnings Summary: A snapshot of FactSet’s Q2 2025 report

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS), a leading provider of data analytics services, on Thursday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2025.
- FactSet’s second-quarter revenues increased 4.5% year-over-year to $570.7 million
- Organic Annual Subscription Value was $2.28 billion in the February quarter, up 4.1% year over year
- Q2 earnings, on a reported basis, rose 3% year-over-year to $3.76 per share; adjusted earnings per share moved up 1.4% to $4.28
- Net income was $144.86 million in the February quarter, vs. $140.94 million in the prior-year quarter
- At 32.5%, operating margin was down approximately 80 basis points year-over-year in Q2; adjusted operating margin dropped by 100 basis points to 37.3%
- For fiscal 2025, the management expects organic Annual Subscription Value to grow between $100 million and $130 million, or 4.4% to 5.8%
- Full-year revenue is expected to be in the range of $2.31 billion to $2.33 billion, and adjusted operating margin in the 36-37% range
- Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $16.80 to $17.40 in the second quarter
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total sales increased 6.2% to $3.2 billion compared to the same period last year. Blended same-restaurant sales
ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Accenture’s Q2 2025 financial results
Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenues totaled $16.7 billion, up 5% in US dollars and 8.5% in local currency. Net income attributable to
GIS Q3 Call Highlights: Cereal Comeback, Snacking Slowdown & Protein Innovations!
General Mills Inc., a global food company known for producing and marketing popular brands like Cheerios, Pillsbury, Häagen-Dazs, and Betty Crocker, in its Q3 earnings call highlighted its strategy to