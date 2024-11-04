Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Fidelity National’s Q3 2024 report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS), a provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses, reported operating results for the third quarter of 2024.
- Third-quarter earnings, on a reported basis, increased 7% year-over-year to $0.45 per share
- Net earnings attributable to stockholders were $246 million in Q3, down 1% year-over-year
- Adjusted profit was $1.40 per share in the September quarter, up 49% from the corresponding quarter of 2023
- Revenue increased 3% on a reported basis to $2.6 billion in Q3 and grew 4% on an adjusted basis
- The company repurchased $500 million of its common shares during the three months
- The management raised the low end of its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance; it also upped the FY24 adjusted EPS outlook
- Q3 adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 140 basis points over the prior-year period to 41.3%; adjusted EBITDA was approximately $1.1 billion
